Meet the 12 new contestants entering the Love Island villa - including Jack's ex

A former flame of Love Island star Jack Fincham is among the 12 new bombshells poised to join the 3e dating show.

Ellie Jones, 22, dated the pen salesman after they met in August 2016 and even spoke to him two days before he went on the show.

Jack has been happily coupled up with Dani Dyer, the daughter of EastEnders star Danny Dyer, since the start of the series and Ellie said she would not revisit their romance.

She said: "We have always spoken because we got on so well.

ITV Studios handout photo of the new Love Island contestant Savanna Darnell, 22, from Sheffield, who will enter the villa during Thursday's episode. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Issue date: Wednesday June 27, 2018.

"I actually spoke to him as a friend about two days before he went into the villa and had no idea he was going on the show!

"We weren't in an official relationship but we spoke about it, would go on dates and kept trying to make it work but it wouldn't. I met his brother and mates. I don't know how he'll feel when he sees me walk in.

ITV Studios handout photo of the new Love Island contestant Grace Wardle, 25, from London, who will enter the villa during Thursday's episode. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Issue date: Wednesday June 27, 2018. ITV/PA Wire

"I don't know if he'll be angry or shocked but we do get on so hopefully it won't be an issue.

"When I look at him, I do still think there is something there but I would never go back there."

ITV Studios handout photo of the new Love Island contestant Kazimir Crossley, 23, from London, who will enter the villa during Thursday's episode. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Issue date: Wednesday June 27, 2018. ITV/PA Wire

She is one of 12 new contestants set to stir up drama on the dating series and said she has her eye on Josh Denzel and doctor Alex George, saying of the medic: "He's so different to my normal type, I think I'm in love with him already and I've not even met him yet!

"He makes my heart melt, he'll be a good person to bring home to my parents."

ITV Studios handout photo of the new Love Island contestant Darylle Sargeant, 24, from Watford, who will enter the villa during Thursday's episode. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Issue date: Wednesday June 27, 2018. ITV/PA Wire

Also joining the show will be 22-year-old dancer Savanna Darnell, from Sheffield, and 25-year-old hairdresser Grace Wardle from London, as well as make-up artist Kazimir Crossley, 23, also from London.

They will be accompanied by Charlie Williams, 24, a tanning shop assistant from Bath, who is also keen on Alex and new arrival Sam Bird.

ITV Studios handout photo of the new Love Island contestant Charlie Brake, 23, from Chelsea, who will enter the villa during Thursday's episode. Issue date: Wednesday June 27, 2018. ITV/PA Wire

She said: "I really like Alex - I like him more the more that I watch the show. His values are so strong. I think we'd have a lot in common.

"The new guy Sam also seems really funny; I think I would get on with him."

Darylle Sargeant, 24, a heavily tattooed eyebrow technician from Watford who used to date The Only Way Is Essex star Dean Ralph, could be set to stir up drama between Adam Collard and Zara McDermott when she joins the show.

She said: "I like tall, dark and handsome! I am really tattooed so I love heavily tattooed guys but I also like people who have good chat and banter, someone who isn't too serious.

"In the villa, I've got my eye on Adam, he is beautiful. I like Jack too and Josh."

Among the boys arriving in the villa on Thursday night is a Chelsea-based socialite whose grandfather founded the UK's leading food wholesalers.

Charlie Brake, 23, said: "I think a lot of people when they find out about my background, there might be a lot of jealousy there.

ITV Studios handout photo of the new Love Island contestant Jordan Adefeyisan, 23, from Stockport, who will enter the villa during Thursday's episode. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Issue date: Wednesday June 27, 2018. ITV/PA Wire

ITV Studios handout photo of the new Love Island contestant Frankie Foster, 22, from Cheltenham, who will enter the villa during Thursday's episode. Wednesday June 27, 2018. ITV/PA Wire

"My grandfather founded a food distribution company called Brakes which my family own and we sold it so everyone is well looked after.

"I visit my dad in Monaco a lot and spend a lot of time in the French Alps."

He is one of a raft of new men entering the house vying for the affections of Megan Barton Hanson and Ellie Brown.

ITV Studios handout photo of the new Love Island contestant Dean Overson, 25, from Burnley, who will enter the villa during Thursday's episode. Wednesday June 27, 2018.

He said: "My type on paper is blonde, blue eyes, petite and curvy. I've got my eye on Ellie and Megan."

Jordan Adefeyisan, 23, a model from Stockport, also said he has eyes for the duo, as well as Georgia Steel.

He said he is interested in "a nice girl, with good banter and who I can click with properly".

ITV Studios handout photo of the new Love Island contestant Jack Fowler, 22, from London, who will enter the villa during Thursday's episode. Wednesday June 27, 2018. ITV/PA Wire

He added: "In the villa, I fancy Ellie, Megan and Georgia is fit as well. I know they are coupled up but it's all a game isn't it?"

Frankie Foster, 22, a student and fitness coach from Cheltenham, is also interested in Ellie, as well as newcomer Zara McDermott.

He said: "It would be nice to find someone that I genuinely click with; obviously there are a lot of good looking people in there, but I'd like to end up finding someone I really like.

ITV Studios handout photo of the new Love Island contestant Alex Miller, 28, from Essex, who will enter the villa during Thursday's episode. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Issue date: Wednesday June 27, 2018. ITV/PA Wire

"I change my mind in terms of who I like every time I watch it - but at the moment it is probably Ellie and Zara.

"They both seem cool and chatty. They're most similar to my usual type."

He will face competition from Dean Overson, 25, a car salesman from Burnley, who said: "They've got to have a lovely smile.

"I like nice eyes and I want a girl to have a bit about them, someone you can speak to and who can hold a conversation.

"I like Megan and I'd go for Ellie. Zara is beautiful as well. I think all of the girls are lovely in their own way."

They will be joined by semi-professional footballer Jack Fowler, 22, from London and Alex Miller, a 28-year-old structural glazier from Essex, who has eyes for Dani Dyer, who is currently coupled up with Jack Fincham.

He said: "Petite brunettes are my type. In the villa I like Dani. I like Ellie too, she's cute.

"Dani is very coupled up with Jack so we'll have to see how coupled up they really are when I go in..."

Love Island continues on ITV2 and 3e at 9pm. The new arrivals will appear during Thursday's episode.

