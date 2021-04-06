The shock departure of Regé-Jean Page from the Bridgerton fold may have upset fans of the Netflix period-dramedy, but new blood is being ushered into production of the second series.

Along with Shelley Conn and Charithra Chandran, Irish actor Calam Lynch has been cast as Theo Sharpe, a hardworking printer’s assistant keen to fight for the rights of all.

Lynch may be a newcomer to the cinched and sexy world of Bridgerton, but he’s been a regular on TV ad cinema screens and is the fresh blood in a very well-known Irish acting dynasty.

His father, Dublin-born, Galway-raised actor Finbar Lynch is a stage actor of considerable renown. His TV work includes credits on Glenroe, Waking The Dead, Game Of Thrones and Foyle’s War.

“I remember my dad saying that you can’t just want to be an actor, you have to need to be one. I buy that,” Lynch is quoted as saying. “It can be a difficult, unpredictable job but if you know you’re good and you work hard I think you’ll get what you want.”

Calam’s mother is Dalkey-born Niamh Cusack, and a member of the family that also includes actors Cyril, Sorcha, Catherine and Sinead. Recently, Niamh has appeared in Silent Witness, The Virtues, Rebellion and Lewis.

Despite being part of one of Ireland’s most eminent acting families, Calam told YouMustCreate.com that he didn’t always have plans to join the family trade.

“Until I was 19 I was much more interested in football than acting but I’ve always loved stories,” he has said.

“In fact one of my favourite things about football is the narrative, the drama. And I think it was a matter of time before I gave it a proper go. As a kid I really looked up to my cousin Max [Irons] so I think when he started acting professionally it made it seem like a much more real prospect.”

Born in the UK, Lynch had been studying classics at Oxford's Somerville College before his breakthrough screen role. There, he shone in various college productions, but a cameo in Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk in his third year of college gave him a taste for the screen, as it very well might.

“I went from no acting to it being my world,” Lynch has said. “I must have done something ridiculous like 16 or 17 plays while I was there.

"And I signed with my agent in my third year so Dunkirk happened while I was still at Oxford. I studied Latin and Ancient Greek which has actually given me a lot acting-wise. Lots of people underestimate its timelessness. I’m constantly amazed by how relevant it is. Take a show like Top Boy, which I love; the second series reads like pure Greek tragedy.”

After leaving Oxford in 2017, Lynch then took on the role of Claudio in a production of Shakespeare’s Much Ado About Nothing at the Rose Theatre, Kingston in 2018. Calam himself made quite the impression upon graduation when he appeared in Mrs Wilson, as the eldest son of Alison Wilson (Ruth Wilson) and Alexander Wilson (Iain Glenn).

That same year, he bagged the role of John-Paul in an episode of Derry Girls, so it was safe to assume that just over a year out of Oxford, he was on his merry way.

“I never met my grandma but she was from Derry so that one was for her!” Lynch notes. “Hopefully she avoided too many characters like mine when she was growing up. No, but seriously that was a lot of fun.

"What a great cast and crew. I don’t think I’ve ever felt so welcome on a job.”

More recently, Lynch has taken a role in the Disney+ remake of Black Beauty (co-starring with Kate Winslet and Mackenzie Foy). He has also starred alongside Ben Daniels and Peter Capaldi in Benediction, based on the story of soldier and poet Siegfried Sassoon, which is currently in post-production.

However, it’s his role as the idealist intellectual Theo on Bridgerton that is likely to officially land Lynch into the big leagues.

The lavish drama, portraying the comings and goings of Regency London’s high society, has just returned to production in the UK. While Netflix/Shondaland have yet to pencil in a release date for the second season, it’s been mooted that the series will return to the small screen in early 2022.