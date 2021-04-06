| 4.6°C Dublin

Meet Bridgerton’s new blood – Calam Lynch comes from a well-known Irish acting dynasty

Close

Tanya Sweeney

The shock departure of Regé-Jean Page from the Bridgerton fold may have upset fans of the Netflix period-dramedy, but new blood is being ushered into production of the second series.

Along with Shelley Conn and Charithra Chandran, Irish actor Calam Lynch has been cast as Theo Sharpe, a hardworking printer’s assistant keen to fight for the rights of all.

