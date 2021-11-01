‘Me nerves are shot!’ – Twitter reacts to Kin finale

RTÉ’s gangland drama Kin came to an explosive end in last night’s highly-anticipated finale.

Kin followed the lives of a fictional Dublin crime family who become embroiled in a gangland war with an international cartel when a member of their family is killed.

The finale delivered on bloodshed and the demise of some of the key players.

Since the very first episode of Kin, Irish Twitter users have been on the edge of their seats as the action unfolded.

It might not have helped the Sunday fear, but we were still left wanting more each week.

Here is some of the reaction from last night:





The tense finale of the eight-part drama has left many fans wanting more with some calling for a second season.

A former Dragon praised the talent of the Irish cast.

Congrats to all involved in #rtekin proving once again we have the talent in this country to deliver world class drama. — Gavin Duffy (@GavinDuffy) October 31, 2021

In true Irish fashion, a Father Ted meme is always thrown into the mix.

Some viewers drew some unlikely comparisons.

Viewers warmed to certain characters quicker than others.

While others had to cling to the family tree to try and make sense of the Kinsella family characters.

There was a feeling that some of the family members didn’t fit in so well with their thoughts of the Dublin gangland scene.

But feelings changed when Dad of the Kinsella clan entered the scene from his prison cell …

And when it came to the acting talent and accent skills, there was nothing but praise for Claire Dunne’s performance.

Charlie Cox’s Irish accent also got an honourable mention.