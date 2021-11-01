‘Me nerves are shot!’ – Twitter reacts to Kin finale

Spoiler Alert: Some references may contain spoilers!
RTÉ’s gangland drama Kin came to an explosive end in last night’s highly-anticipated finale.
Kin followed the lives of a fictional Dublin crime family who become embroiled in a gangland war with an international cartel when a member of their family is killed.
The finale delivered on bloodshed and the demise of some of the key players.
Since the very first episode of Kin, Irish Twitter users have been on the edge of their seats as the action unfolded.
It might not have helped the Sunday fear, but we were still left wanting more each week.
Congrats to all involved in #rtekin proving once again we have the talent in this country to deliver world class drama.— Gavin Duffy (@GavinDuffy) October 31, 2021