Alex George signed up for 'Love Island' because "extreme measures" were needed to sort out his love life.

'Maybe extreme measures are required' - Dr Alex reveals his real motive for signing up to Love Island

The 27-year-old doctor - who was booted off the reality show on Sunday alongside 27-year-old Alexandra Cane - had been single for three years prior to entering the villa, so he decided to enter the famous villa because he thought it would be the boost he needed to prioritise finding a girlfriend.

Asked why he signed up to the series, Alex said: "I think, for me, I’ve been single for like three years. I’ve been way over-focused on my career, maybe too much so. I was asked if I was interested to interview for the show, I was a huge fan last year and I thought, 'I have been single for three years, maybe extreme measures are required.' "

The 'Love Island' favourite is hoping to return to his day job as an A&E doctor, despite finding fame on the ITV2 reality show.

Alex George was one of the original contestants (ITV)

Alex said: "I really hope so, I love working in A&E. I take my work very seriously, I’m very passionate about my job."

Though Alex was left squirming when Alexandra’s mother entered the villa and gave him a dressing down for his treatment of her daughter, he admitted her telling off was "fair enough" and he welcomed the chance to explain himself.

He said: "She’s brilliant, isn’t she? She’s fantastic. It was an ‘Oh, hell’ moment! But I think it’s very much fair enough and I kind of expected it. I almost wanted my opportunity as well to explain what happened.

"Obviously, I felt awful I’d upset you [Alexandra], that was never my intention, it was a sad period of time I think, for both of us."

Alex hinted he might try to recouple with Alexandra now they're out of the villa - but she isn't so sure.

Speaking in a joint interview on 'Loose Women', Alex said: "We’re getting on so well as friends."

Alexandra chose Dr Alex in Friday night's Love Island recoupling. PIC: ITV

Alexandra added: “Since the pressure came off, we’ve been having such a laugh together.”

Teasing the audience, Alex said: “Never know on the outside…”

However, Alexandra quickly added: “I don’t think I could do it again!"

Online Editors