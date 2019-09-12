Maura Higgins reveals she stole other islanders' wine in Love Island villa prompting punishment from producers

Maura Higgins has revealed secrets from behind the scenes of Love Island.

The Longford model, who came fourth on the hit ITV2 series with partner Curtis Pritchard, made the revelations while answering questions from the public ahead of her Late Late Show appearance on RTE One on Friday.

Asked if she ever got in trouble on the show, she laughed, and said, "I should never tell, but I'm gonna..."

She revealed that islanders receive one or two alcoholic drinks every night and have the option of wine or beer, with Maura always choosing the former.

"One night I went to the larder where the drinks get prepared and there's like a water dispenser there," she began.

"I went in before everyone else and I downed everyone's wine and I fillied it up with water. And I got in really big trouble. The whoel island got punished the following ngiht because I got really druink.

"I shouldn't have probably said that. I'll get in big trouble now!"

Maura was also asked why she didn't jump in the pool - like the other islanders - to celebrate Jordan and Anna becoming boyfriend and girlfriend.

She revealed it was because she had a bald patch on her head and feared that the chlorine in the pool would worsen the condition.

"Anna wasn't very happy but I was like, 'I don't want to be bald. Hello, it's my hair!'"

The one food she missed most, she said, was sushi, although she revealed that the islanders received a McDonald's meal twice a week.

She also revealed that islanders do have to reshoot scenes if they stumble on their words while reading a text which, she says, "happened a lot".

Maura appeared on The Late Late Show with fellow Irish islander Greg O'Shea, who won the competition with Amber Gill, but they had parted ways just before Greg's appearance on the show.

Maura's partner Curtis appeared briefly on the programme before heading off to a public appearance while Maura and Greg were later spotted partying with fans on Dawson Street.

