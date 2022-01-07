Maura Higgins has come out in defence of her friend Molly-Mae Hague after her Love Island co-star was slammed for comments she made during a recent podcast appearance.

Speaking on Steve Bartlett's The Diary of a CEO, Molly-Mae said: "You’re given one life and it’s down to you what you do with it. You can literally go in any direction.

"When I’ve spoken in the past I’ve been slammed a little bit, with people saying, ‘It’s easy for you to say that, you’ve not grown up in poverty, you’ve not grown up with major money struggles. So for you to sit there and say we all have the same 24 hours in a day is not correct.'

"But technically what I’m saying is correct – we do.

"I understand we all have different backgrounds and we’re raised in different ways and have different financial situations, but if you want something enough you can achieve it.

"It just depends to what lengths you want to go to get to where you want to be in the future. And I’ll go to any length. I’ve worked my absolute arse off to get where I am now.”

However, the influencer, who is also the "creative director" of fast fashion brand Pretty Little Thing and is paid a reported sum of £500,000 a year, has been criticised for the comments.

Ellie-Mae O'Hagan, head of left-wing think tank CLASS, said: "The Molly-Mae thing goes beyond influencers.

"I've listened to people who have two jobs and still can't pay the bills make similar arguments.

"Most people are emotionally attached to the idea that hard work reaps rewards. How to address that is complex and not easy to answer."

BBC presenter Jess Davies tweeted: "I respect Molly Mae for making the most of her opportunity & grabbing it with both hands, but I DESPAIR at the quote about everyone having the same time in a day as Beyonce.

"The reality is that social inequality means there'll never be an even playing field.

"Race, Health, Gender, Social class, Sexuality, Mental Health, Disability - the list goes on. Society is not designed to give everyone equal opportunity and this is unfortunately just tone deaf straight out of a Girl Boss meme."

Dazed journalist Anna Cafolla also added her voice to the criticism, saying: "Influencer culture is tacitly right-wing. Social platforms bank on individualism championed by girl boss stock characters so young people don't have the tools or space to educate + self-critique - not algorithm-friendly."

Other social media users turned to calling Hague a "Thatcherite" following her comments, with one calling her "Thatcher with a fake tan".

Away from social media, users of Wikipedia edited Hague's entry to name her "Molly-Mae Thatcher", changing part of her entry to say she is best known "for having worked harder than anyone less successful than her".

The changes have since been removed.

When Love Island’s Shaughna Phillips later took to Twitter to comment on the situation, Maura stepped in.

Shaughna had written: "Molly Mae is young, who's had a lot of success really quickly, and not a lot of 'life'. So I can understand why she holds those views. We all say things when we're younger and look back and think 'well that was stupid' lol. No shade I wanna live in her bubble."

Maura commented saying that she was "surprised" to see Shaughna's input.

She wrote: "Surely you know as someone in this industry how lonely and scary it can be when the whole internet is slamming you. Your [sic] entitled to your opinion yes but I'm really surprised you commenting on this at all."

Shaughna replied to Maura saying that she was tweeting in defence of Molly Mae.

She wrote: "She's young and successful, it's not her fault she has those views. Like I said, no shade, just jel lol"

Molly-Mae has yet to address the widespread backlash.