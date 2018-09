British talent won big at the Emmys during a memorable ceremony that saw one winner propose to his girlfriend on stage and Game Of Thrones win the battle of the heavyweights to regain its crown.

Matthew Rhys, Claire Foy, Game of Thrones win big at Emmys and one director proposes to girlfriend on stage

At the most prestigious awards show in US television, Welsh star Matthew Rhys won the lead actor in a drama series prize for his role in FX’s The Americans, while English actress Claire Foy scooped the equivalent award in the female category for her portrayal of the Queen in Netflix’s The Crown.

It was Foy’s final chance to win an Emmy for her role as the Queen before she hands over to Olivia Colman for season three and she appeared visibly emotional on stage.

Foy’s co-star, Matt Smith, missed out on a supporting actor prize while Benedict Cumberbatch lost out to Rhys for lead actor.

Claire Foy led the British charge at the Emmys, winning a prize for her role in The Crown (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

London-born Thandie Newton won the supporting actress in a drama series for her part in HBO’s sci-fi western Westworld, fending off competition in a category packed with British stars, including Stranger Things’ Millie Bobby Brown, Game Of Thrones’ Lena Headey and The Crown’s Vanessa Kirby.

Game Of Thrones – back at the Emmys after a one-year absence due to the timing of its previous season – won the prize for outstanding drama series.

HBO’s fantasy epic came out on top from a category including The Crown, Stranger Things, The Americans, This Is Us, Westworld and last year’s winner, The Handmaid’s Tale.

Welsh actor Matthew Rhys won the award for outstanding lead actor in a drama series for The Americans at the Emmys (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

The 70th Primetime Emmy Awards took place in Los Angeles and provided one of the most memorable moments in recent awards show history when a director popped the question during his acceptance speech.

Glenn Weiss won the outstanding directing for a variety special and told the audience the prize was “bittersweet” because his mother had died two weeks previously.

Glenn Weiss proposes to Jan Svendsen (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

He said his mother had “loved” his partner, Jan Svendsen, adding: “You wonder why I don’t like to call you my girlfriend? Because I want to call you my wife.”

The room erupted into cheers before Weiss invited his partner to the stage. He explained the ring was the same one his father had given to his mother 67 years ago before popping the question.

The crowd again erupted into loud cheers and the camera panned on to members of the audience wiping tears from their eyes.

What's better than winning at the #Emmys? Getting engaged while winning an Emmy. Congrats to Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special winner @glenn_weiss (@TheAcademy)! #Emmys70 pic.twitter.com/mSo8CUI6jP — Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) September 18, 2018

Referencing the earlier on-stage proposal during his acceptance speech, Rhys said his girlfriend Keri Lynn Russell told him, “I will punch you clean in the mouth” if he followed suit.

Elsewhere, Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs Maisel won big, scooping five gongs in the comedy categories, for supporting actress, outstanding writing, directing, lead actress and outstanding series.

Hosts for the evening Michael Che and Colin Jost opened the ceremony with jokes about alleged sexual abuse in Hollywood, following allegations against high-profile figures such as Harvey Weinstein and Kevin Spacey.

Che said it was an “honour to be here sharing this night with many, many talented and creative people in Hollywood”, adding: “Who have not yet been caught.”

Happy Days star Henry Winkler won an Emmy, 42 years after he was first nominated (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Happy Days star Henry Winkler won an award – 42 years after he was first nominated for an Emmy.

The veteran actor, 72, scooped the outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series gong for his role as acting coach Gene Cousineau in HBO’s Barry.

He was first nominated in 1976 for playing Arthur “the Fonz” Fonzarelli in Happy Days.

Charlie Brooker won an Emmy for the USS Callister episode of Black Mirror.

Here's a list of the main winners (more can be found at Emmys.com)

Best Comedy:“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

Best Drama:Game of Thrones (HBO)

Best Limited Series: The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX)

Best Actress, Comedy: Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Best Actor, Comedy: Bill Hader, Barry

Best Actress, Drama: Claire Foy, The Crown

Best Actor, Drama: Matthew Rhys, The Americans

Supporting Actress, Drama: Thandie Newton, Westworld

Supporting Actor, Drama: Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones

Supporting Actress, Comedy: Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Supporting Actor, Comedy: Henry Winkler, Barry

Best Actress, Limited Series or TV Movie: Regina King, Seven Seconds

Best Actor, Limited Series or TV Movie: Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Supporting Actress, Limited Series or a Movie: Merritt Wever, Godless

Supporting Actor, Limited Series or Movie: Jeff Daniels, Godless

Variety Sketch Series: Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Variety Talk Series: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO)

