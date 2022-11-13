Matt Hancock bitten by scorpion on I’m a Celebrity...

Matt Hancock has been bitten by a scorpion in the latest episode of I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here.

The former British health secretary has not been having the smoothest ride in the jungle.

Hancock has so far been the public’s favourite to take on Bushtucker trials - a fact hardly surprising given his resignation last year for breaking Covid-19 rules.

And now it appears even the creepy crawlies have had it up to their back teeth with the British MP, who was suspended from the Conservative Party earlier this month.

While Boy George chanted and stretched during tonight’s Virgin Media One show, and other campers collected logs, Hancock squealed in pain as a scorpion sank its stinger into his finger.

Hancock yelled: “Ow, that really hurts! I’ve got no splinter. Ow, that really hurts… it’s like I must have been bitten by something. Oh yeah! Wow, look at that, a scorpion. I’ve been stung by a scorpion.”

Hancock told fellow campers how painful the bite had been and how it had even left him “feeling slightly dizzy”.

Boy George told the public in the Bush Telegraph: “Of all the people it could happen to…I’m not laughing.” Then the pop star started smirking.

Hancock was then picked to do his fifth trial. “It’s been a hectic morning…I have no idea what’s in store…God my finger is killing me,” he added as he walked up to his trial.

Presenter Dec asked the Tory why he thought he kept getting picked to do the trials. Hancock acted as though he had absolutely no idea why the public disliked him so much, responding: “It must be the facial expressions.”

The House of Horrors trial saw Hancock having to manoeuver his way through a giant dolls’ house where he faced pigeons, spiders, snakes, crocodiles and over two million flies.

He had to dip his hands into drawers full of gunk, including molasses and offal and rummage around the creepy crawly infested house.

The politician had to rummage around a bloodied bath of offal, surrounded by a swarm of flies, to try to retrieve a star. “I’ve got it, I’ve got it, I’ve got the star,” he finally announced.

In the final room he found snakes and despite his time in politics, the former minister admitted: “Snakes, you know that I don’t like snakes. Oh my goodness, that’s alive!”

As one of the snakes tried twice to strike Matt, he struggled to get to his next star. Despite this near miss Hancock, who was breathing rapidly, managed to carry on.

By the end of the trial, a snake had him backed into a corner. But regardless, it was confirmed he had located nine out of the 11 stars on offer.

Hancock told Ant and Dec: “That was no easy [task]… look at those snakes.”

He added: “I’m really, really happy with the one I got off the bed as it had snakes wrapped around it. I just went in very carefully.

“I’m happy with nine, it’s not quite ‘nailed it 11’. It’s enough food for Owen and everyone else.”

Hancock later told the Bush Telegraph: “Everybody lit up and cheered, it was brilliant.”

Comedian Seann Walsh told the Bush Telegraph said: “That must have been terrifying for Matt. A snake [at] eye level.”

Hancock told camp: “I was absolutely s***ting myself.”

Comedian and actor, Babatunde Aléshé, told the Bush Telegraph: “I’ve just got to big him up man, he’s really stepping up to each and every trial.”

Despite his baptism of fire in the jungle, the politician ended up as camp leader with BBC journalist Charlene White, his deputy.

Hancock said: “Obviously, it’s a great honour and privilege to be camp leader. I want to thank everybody who voted for me.”

Charlene said: “Does this win feel sweet, especially after you lost to Boris? Do you feel like you have been vindicated?” He replied: “This more than makes up for it.”