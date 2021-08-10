| 16.6°C Dublin

Matt Cooper announces he is leaving The Tonight Show 

Allison Bray

Veteran journalist, broadcaster and author Matt Cooper tonight revealed that he will no longer be co-presenting Virgin Media One’s news and current affairs programme The Tonight Show.

The 55-year-old Cork native made the announcement in a Twitter post tonight in which he wrote: “Holidays have confirmed it for me. Need to reduce the working hours a bit, enjoy more flexibility in the evenings after @lstwrd @TodayFM finishes at 7pm.”

Cooper presents and edits The Last Word programme on Today FM from 4.30pm until 7pm each weeknight.

"So not returning to #tonightvmtv. Have enjoyed the last four years greatly and thanks to all at @VirginMedia_TV.,” he added.

However he said he will be working on further TV projects, adding “so you may see as well as hear me again soon”.

Cooper has been a presenter at The Tonight Show since 2017, and has been presenting alongside his co-host Ciara Doherty.

The show airs four nights a week from Monday to Thursday at 10pm, leaving him just a three-hour window between his radio and television stints.

Cooper also writes a weekly column for both the Irish Daily Mail and the Sunday Business Post. At 30, he was the youngest editor of a national newspaper in Ireland when he edited the Sunday Tribune. He also previously worked as business editor at the Irish Independent and is the author of several works of non-fiction.


