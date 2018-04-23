'Masterchef: The Professionals' chef dies age 29 after collapsing while taking part in London Marathon

'Masterchef: The Professionals' star Matt Campbell has died aged 29 after attempting the London Marathon.

The chef collapsed at the 22.5-mile mark, less than four miles before the end of the course, and despite receiving medical treatment at the scene he later died in hospital.

Virgin Money, the race organisers, said in a statement: "Matt was a well-known chef who featured in 'Masterchef: The Professionals' last year, inspiring viewers with his Nutritional Gastronomy movement and forward-thinking ideas. "He was running for The Brathay Trust and in memory of his father, Martin, who died in the summer of 2016.

"Matt’s family today paid tribute to their inspirational son and brother, who was a keen marathon runner and had earlier this month completed the Manchester Marathon in under three hours. "Matt’s chosen charity, The Brathay Trust, inspires vulnerable young people to make positive changes in their lives: his fundraising page is here

"Everyone involved in the organisation of the London Marathon would like to express our sincere condolences to Matt’s family and friends." Prior to the 26.2-mile run, Matt took to his Twitter to share a picture of himself and pal on Sunday morning.

He wrote: "Let’s do this!! @ChefTomPeters @LondonMarathon @RouxAPS @michelrouxjr @BrathayEvents @MasterChefUK @CanteenTweets #spiritoflondon (sic)" Matt also took to his Instagram to thank The Brathay Trust for letting him represent them in the marathon.

He wrote: "Round 2

2nd marathon in 2 weeks, first @manchestermarathon & now, @londonmarathon. I’m running in memory of my Father for @brathaychallenges, thank you so much for this opportunity

Still a little off my fundraising target, if anyone could spare £1 the link is in my bio" At the time of writing, Matt's Just Giving page has raised £3,566 for the organisation.

