Country music legend Dolly Parton and bestselling American writer James Patterson will join Ryan Tubridy on tonight’s Late Late Show in a special video chat from Nashville.

Parton (76), who has sold over 100 million records worldwide and added actress, producer, businesswoman and theme-park owner to her list of accomplishments, has also given away millions of books to children as part of her non-profit Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.

She will discuss her latest accomplishment – a book she co-wrote with Mr Patterson called ‘Run, Rose, Run’ – a thriller set in the country music world that mirrors her own life.

The release of the novel coincides with her new album of the same name that features a dozen new songs inspired by the characters and situations described in the novel.

The pair will discuss their passion for encouraging young children to read, among other topics of conversation.

Meanwhile, former Irish President Mary Robinson will also appear on the show to discuss her role as chair of The Elders, a global NGO consisting of senior statesmen, peace and human rights activists, and her grave concerns over the war in Ukraine.

RTÉ’s Europe editor Tony Connolly will also appear on the show to discuss the horror he witnessed first hand in Kyiv as terrified residents of the Ukrainian capital seek shelter from Russian bombardment in basements and bomb shelters.

And Dublin pop singer Aimée will also perform her latest single on the show.