Mary Kennedy admits to nerves as she and GAA star Aidan Fogarty are revealed as final Dancing with the Stars celebs

The former Nationwide anchor recently retired from the national broadcaster after 40 years with the company.

And, as proof that you can’t keep a good woman down, she will be back on RTE One in a few weeks' time as she dons some sparkly sequins and competes on the flagship Sunday night show.

Mary - who retired after her 65th birthday in September - said that she was “really looking forward to it”, but there were some nerves about her new challenge.

“I’m quite petrified, but I’m looking forward to learning new dances and doing something different,” she said.

“I’ve always been a fan and I’ve come out to watch the live show every year it’s been on, so now it’s time to pony up and put my money where my mouth is.”

Aidan Fogarty won a number of All Irelands with Kilkenny

Another name added to the list is that of multiple All-Ireland winner Aidan Fogarty.

The Kilkenny GAA star will have his eyes on the prize after he signed up to take part in the show.

“I feel really excited and really nervous,” he said.

“I’ve played in All-Ireland finals and I was coming up here today thinking I’d have taken an All-Ireland final any day over this. But really excited and really nervous is probably the best way to describe how I’m feeling.”

Also among the 11-strong list of participants is TV presenter Brian Dowling.

The ‘Big Brother’ winner said that he was “really pushing myself” when it comes to taking part on the show.

“When I reached 40, I told myself I was going to start doing things I usually say no to - and this is one of those things!

“But it’s great opportunity and I always think the older you get the less opportunities become available to you, so my new lease on life is to say yes a little more and do things that challenge me... so that’s the plan.”

Also among those taking part will be Glenda Gilson, model Grainne Gallangh, Lottie Ryan, Ryan Andrews, champion boxer Michael Carruth and Sinead O'Carroll.

The first episode of the fourth series will kick off on Sunday, January 5, and be fronted once again by Jennifer Zamparelli and Nicky Byrne.

