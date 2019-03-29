They shared a touching bromance on Dancing with the Stars - and now Marty Morrissey and Bernard O'Shea will be hitting our screens for the next two Sundays exploring modern manhood and nature survival.

Marty Morrissey tries botox and facials in new bromance tv show with Bernard O'Shea

GAA expert Marty and comedian Bernard became firm friends on the dance show last year, and RTE bosses rewarded their comedy efforts with their very own show, Marty and Bernard's Big Adventure.

The RTE One two-part series kicks off on Sunday at 9.30pm and the first episode will see the duo investigate just what a modern man is and what it takes to be one.

And though he insists his tan is natural, Marty's eyes were opened up to possibilities on offer with male facials while on a trip to New York.

"I got a facial, which I never got in my life, I got Botox, which I never got," Marty told RTE Entertainment.

"The facials are lovely, the TLC, I wouldn't knock it now, I can understand it but I don't know if I'd be brave enough to go into a beauty salon and get a facial, but I really did enjoy it."

"One of the big things for me was that I always thought I was a modern man, and I realise now that I'm not," Bernard said.

In episode one, the pair met Dublin GAA star Bernard Brogan, who sets them their quest: to find all about what the modern man of the 21st century is all about.

They visit the Big Apple and delve into the world of social media influencers, plastic surgery, male skin care and fashion, as they try to make their own impact on the City That Never Sleeps.

In the second they go back to nature and become survivalists for a night.

However, when it becomes clear the two men can't even erect a tent, the very thought of them surviving outside with no food, shelter or heat, tests their humour to the limit as they battle to live like the Special Forces.

Marty said: "You reach a stage where you want to do things outside your normal zone, so it was a challenge and I loved the challenge.

"All we wish is those who watch it will enjoy it."

Both relish the idea of extending the series but that could depend on how many tune in.

