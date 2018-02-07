A new RTE series exposes the impact alcohol, drugs, bald tyres and mobile phones have on our driving in shocking terms.

Man passes breathalyser after two pints but still 'kills child' in staged driving incident on new RTE series

How's Your Driving? sees a cross section of real Irish drivers take a series of test track challenges while under the influence of alcohol, speeding, driving on dodgy tyres, and using a mobile phone.

During the challenges they carry out everyday driving challenges including trying to avoid other vehicles, obstacles, and cardboard pedestrians. Simon Delaney presents the four part series, which kicks off on RTE One on Monday at 8.30pm, and he finds out how our driving skills compare internationally and what the people who drive our roads for a living think of sharing them with the rest of us.

Simon Delaney on How's Your Driving? RTE One, Feb 12, 8.30pm

The public's knowledge of the Rules of the Road, with which we are all supposed to be au fait with in order to carry a driving license, will also be tested on the streets of ireland. Among the items featured in the first episode is a look at how alcohol and drugs affect our driving abilities.

Among the drivers tested on the programme is Kevin Geoghegan Moore (22) from Dublin. He drives a test track of challenges with no alcohol, and again with one, two, and then three pints. After two pints he still manages to pass a Garda breathalyser. However, he then embarks on the test challenge again and, while reversing around a corner, he hits a cardboard cutout of a child.

By the time his instructor tells him to stop he has reversed a foot and a half past the 'child', which he says he did not see at all. He is clearly shocked by the incident. After three pints Kevin fails the breathalyser and is even less able to tackle the track without incident.

Margaret Kavanagh on How's Your Driving?, RTE One, Monday February 12, 8.30pm

Later on the show Kevin meets a woman whose daughter was killed by a drink driver.

Margaret Kavanagh's daughter Janice was just a child when she was killed by a drink driver in 1991 as she tried to cross the road to go to the shop to buy some sweets.

"She was only gone about 7 or 8 minutes and a knock came to the door to say Janice had been knocked down," she tells Kevin. "I kind of knew when I seen Janice that she had passed away."

The driver who had knocked her down in his van and left the scene but was apprehended. He served three years of a five year sentence. Speaking about Kevin's test track challenge and the fact he hit the cardboard cutout of a child, Simon Delaney says it was the "biggest jaw dropping" moment on the series.

"Just two pints was a complete game changer for our track drivers and the scary thing is, there are still people out there that say driving on one or two drinks is ok," he says. How's Your Driving? runs for four weeks with the first episode airing on RTE One on Monday, February 12, at 8.30pm.

