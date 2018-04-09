Majella O'Donnell to make presenting debut as co-host on Six O'Clock Show

She charmed the nation during her appearance on RTE's Room To Improve, and now we're set to see a whole lot more of Majella O'Donnell after she landed a guest presenting slot on TV3's The Six O'Clock Show.

The affable other half of singer Daniel O'Donnell said she was "thrilled" to be joining the programme for the first time as a presenter as she spreads her TV wings.

She will be filling in for regular host Muireann O'Connell for the next three nights. "I'm looking forward to having a good old chat and a giggle with some great guests - Martin King will have his work cut out getting a word in," she said.

Majella said that given the show features a cooking slot every night, she will be delighted to be getting her dinner served to her. Clearly a big hit with Irish viewers, the home improvement episode that Majella and Daniel featured on has become the most-watched show in the series' history.

The Sunday night programme, filmed at their home in Kincasslagh, Co Donegal, pulled in an average of 722,000 viewers as people watched the power struggle between Daniel and celebrity architect Dermot Bannon. Tipperary woman Majella also has her own reality show with Daniel, which sees them travelling around Ireland and staying in various guest houses and B&Bs as they meet the owners and check out the local attractions.

The couple recently finished filming series three of Daniel and Majella's B&B Road Trip, in which they stayed at 12 different homes. Daniel said the plan was to visit the eight remaining counties that haven't yet featured on the show.

He said they took a little persuading to sign up again as they hadn't planned to make a third series. He added that they haven't ruled out taking it to America either.

"We didn't want people to get fed up of us, but the company that make it, VIP Productions, were all on for it," said Daniel.

"There was talk about going to America to do one, and the amount of people who say to us, when will you be on again?. "And so we decided to have another go at doing one in Ireland.

"I would like to say we want to go to all 32 counties before we finish up filming." Daniel and Majella were blown away by the positive reaction to the quirky programme, which often pulls in viewership figures of more than 500,000 for RTE.

"I had a great time doing the show and I was delighted and surprised at how much people enjoyed it," Daniel said. "You'd have people coming up to you in the strangest situation and saying, we love the show and when is it back on TV again?"

Online Editors