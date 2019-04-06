Maisie Williams reveals who she wants to sit on the Iron Throne when Game of Thrones ends

The 21-year-old actress - who plays assassin Arya Stark in the HBO fantasy series - has revealed that she would like to see her best friend and co-star Sophie Turner (Sansa) win the iron throne, in the eighth and final season.

Speaking to Extra at the Game of Thrones premiere in New York about who she'd like to rule Westeros, Maisie replied: "Sansa Stark!"

And 'The Falling' star insisted that she would be an "incredible ruler" because Sansa has "learned so much" throughout her journey in the show's story, and also because Sophie is "f***ing beautiful".

She added: "I think she'd be an incredible ruler. And I think that she's, like, so true and so honest and she's, like, learned so much and I think that she'd be an incredible ruler of Westeros. And also, like, Sophie's f***ing beautiful."

Maisie previously admitted that she sat down with her mother one evening before she received her scripts for her final episodes and they wrote down what they both expected to happen in the last six episodes, but neither of them made the right calls.

Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams as Sansa and Arya Stark in Game of Thrones

She recalled: "I said, 'Let's predict the final series. You call who you think is going to be alive and who you think is going to be dead. So will I.' And we did. And we were both wrong."

