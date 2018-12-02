Mairéad Ronan has officially been announced as the first star to don their dancing shoes for the new series of Dancing with the Stars.

Mairéad Ronan has officially been announced as the first star to don their dancing shoes for the new series of Dancing with the Stars.

Mairéad Ronan is first in line for Dancing with the Stars

The broadcaster and entrepreneur said she's excited and nervous about the 'brilliant and brutal' opportunity to battle it out on the RTE show, which will return to screens on January 6th.

"I’m very excited but I have a big ball of nerves in my stomach!" she said.

"I’ve never done anything glamorous on TV, I’m always out in fields and mucky places with wellies and runners, so now to be in heels and sparkly dresses is both brilliant and brutal.

"The only dancing I do is around the kitchen with my baby, so this is going to be a whole new experience for me!

Presenters Jennifer Zamparelli and Nicky Byrne will return for the new series, which will see 11 celebrities take to the dancefloor to strut their stuff over 12 weeks.

Celebrities will be paired with professional dancers and will have a different genre to master every week in the hopes of winning the coveted glitter ball trophy.

Judges Brian Redmond, Loraine Barry and Julian Benson will also return for the 2019 series while Bláthnaid Treacy will be back with preview show Can't Stop Dancing on Friday January 4th.

The next celebrity dancers to join Mairéad will be revealed on The Ryan Tubridy Show on Monday 3rd December.

Online Editors