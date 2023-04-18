Made In Chelsea’s Binky Felstead welcomes third child

The reality TV star said she ‘couldn’t be happier’ following the birth.

Made In Chelsea’s Binky Felstead has announced the birth of her third child.

The 32-year-old reality star revealed she had given birth to a baby boy on April 15 at 10.45pm with husband Max Darnton, with whom she also shares her second son Wolfie.

Felstead, whose real name is Alexandra, shared a vlog of her birthing journey on Instagram.

The video documented the moments before the baby was born, with an organised Felstead packing a maternity bag from a printed off list and travelling to the hospital with her husband.

It also captured her labour and moments after her son was born, before the couple took the newborn, whose name has not been shared, home.

Felstead captioned the post: “Couldn’t be happier he’s just perfect. We now have three musketeers.”

Her husband Darnton was among the first to comment on the post, writing “You’re a rockstar. Mother of dragons”, and shared an Instagram story of a picture with his son Wolfie which read: “Big bro.”

Earlier this week, Darnton appeared to confirm his wife had given birth by posting a picture of her on Instagram calling her a “champion”.

Former Made In Chelsea stars Louise Thompson and Rosie Fortescue were among those congratulating the couple on their announcement.

Thompson said “Yayyyyyyyy”, while Fortescue wrote: “I can’t wait to meet him!!!!!”

Fellow reality TV star Billie Shepherd said: “Huge congratulations darling lots of love.”

Felstead shares her eldest child, daughter India, with former Made In Chelsea star Joshua Patterson.