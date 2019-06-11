Love/Hate stars return for RTE murder series Dublin Murder Squad

RTE's new big-budget crime series based on the hit novels of author Tana French will hit TV screens in October and run for eight episodes.

Tipped to become one of the key highlights of its autumn/winter 2019 schedule, Dublin Murder Squad has been filmed on the streets of Dublin and will star Killian Scott and Sarah Greene.

It will see Scott reuniting with his former Love/Hate co-star Tom Vaughan-Lawlor, alongside Moe Dunford, Ian Kenny and Eugene O'Hare.

PSYCHOLOGICAL

Set during the height of the economic boom, Scott takes on the role of Detective Rob Reilly, who has partnered up with Detective Cassie Maddox, played by Greene.

Based on the first two books of French's Dublin Murder Squad series and adapted for the screen by Sarah Phelps, the detectives are tasked with solving the murders of two seemingly unconnected women.

One of the victims is a talented young ballerina, while the other is a vivacious, free-spirited woman who is found stabbed in a derelict famine cottage.

Co-produced with the BBC and US TV network Starz, the show is described as a "dark psychological mystery with a tap root that drops deep down into Ireland's past, foreshadows the future and brings insight to its present".

"This series, set during the height of the Celtic Tiger financial boom of the millennium, will focus on two murder investigations led by ambitious and charismatic detectives Rob Reilly and Cassie Maddox," said the BBC.

Speaking about his new role, Scott said: "Sarah Phelps has beautifully adapted Tana French's compelling novels into a complex and dark exploration of memory, identity and the potentially devastating consequences of pursuing truth."

Greene said that the writing was "brilliant and dark".

"It's thrilling to give Tana French's words a new life on screen through the wonderful Sarah Phelps," she said.

Dublin company Element Pictures has also come on board with the production, which is currently available for sponsorship with RTE for its eight-episode run.

Directed by Saul Dibb, the series will focus on French's first two books In The Woods and The Likeness.

