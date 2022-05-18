‘Love the vibe!’ – Irish fans react to first episode of Conversations with Friends

Joe Alwyn as Nick and Alison Oliver as Frances in Conversations With Friends. Photo by Enda Bowe

Irish fans have praised the TV adaption of Sally Rooney’s first novel Conversations with Friends as it hit screens on Wednesday night.

The 12-part series premiered on BBC Three and on subscription streaming service Hulu on Sunday. However RTÉ viewers had to wait until tonight for their first glimpse.

It follows the success of the series Normal People – a reworking of her second novel – in 2020, which made household names of Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones.

The latest screen adaptation is a coming-of-age drama set in Dublin and tells the story of Irish millennials who get drawn into a confusing romantic circle.

It follows best friends and former lovers Frances and Bobbi who perform poetry together.

Fans took to social media on Wednesday night to share their thoughts on the much-anticipated drama.

Omg just 5mins into and I already want to be *in* #ConversationsWithFriends love the vibe! — Emma O'Grady (@ogradyemma) May 18, 2022

Opening scene of #ConversationswithFriends 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 @tcddublin It’s always great to see Trinity and Dublin on TV 📺😀😀 @tcdlibrary pic.twitter.com/TzXOvit5ps — Sarah G (@sarahflamingo15) May 18, 2022

Joe’s accent in Conversation’s with Friends is just him talking husky. — Kirsten (@blessedorkirst) May 18, 2022