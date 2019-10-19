'Love me or hate me, I was myself in there' - The Circle winner Paddy Smyth on reaction to show

The 31-year-old TV presenter and disability campaigner was voted the winner by his fellow contestants on the reality show and claims a prize of £70,000 (€81,000).

The Circle sees a group of contestants living in separate apartments, never meeting in person, and communicating via social media platform The Circle.

They progress through the show based on their popularity, and may or may not present their real persona.

Paddy, who has cerebral palsy, was drawn to the show as it offered him the opportunity to meet people without his disability being front and centre.

"The main decision behind this was I’ve never had the opportunity to hide my disability - it’s always been upfront," he tells Independent.ie.

"People judge me on it. It’s the first thing people see when they meet me and this gave me a chance to be without the disability, to allow people to get to know me for me and not the disability first."

Paddy did reveal his disability to his fellow contestants in the course of the show and drew praise from them, and from viewers. He says he also wanted to highlight the fact that people with disabilities can achieve great things.

"My thought going in there was to give a minority group, people with disabilities, a voice, and to show people that if you have a disability or you’re the parent of a disabled child, their life isn’t over. They can go to great places. And also, don’t underestimate them. And I think I did that by winning the show," he says.

In a show where allegiances were formed and broken, and the public swayed wildly in their support of each contestant, viewers have been divided about Paddy's win.

An early run-in with Tim Wilson, who was one of the favourites, did not sit well with many watching at home. However, Paddy says they went on to form a great bond.

"You have to think of it from my point of view," he says. "I went in there and I don’t know these people, I haven’t met them in person, I’m in the game in isolation, I’m going off my own thoughts, speaking them out loud.

"So your first opinion of someone can be wrong and it can change. I hope I did vocalise that in there. I did end up really liking Tim and we had a special bond. What’s nice about it is that it just happened. And what came from it was special."

His strongest allegiance, however, was with Georgina, who ultimately came second and he says he "absoultely loved her" and they are now "friends for life".

Regarding the negative reactions to his win, he says, "I think once they're all talking about me it's good", adding, "Love me or hate me, I was myself in there. The people that voted me the winner are the people in there who knew me."

On last night's finale, hosted by Emma Willis, it was revealed that single mum contestant Sammie was actually catfish James Doran. For Paddy, the revelation was "shocking". However, he says he was more surprised by the fact that Tim (who won £30,000 thanks to the viewers' vote) was real.

"I was so surprised Tim was real. I didn’t think he was. I thought Tim was going ro be a catfish," reveals Paddy.

"I had never encountered a person like Tim before, such an artistocrat, like a Victorian gentleman, someone you’d write about in a novel. I’m just happy that he’s real! Remember, I can’t see him, I don’t know what he’s like. I was like, my God, this guy is…. just the way he spoke. I’d never encountered that before."

Surprised by his £70,000 win, Paddy has not yet decided exactly how to spend his windfall, beyond investing in some "bedazzled crutches" and a celebratory party with his friends. On a more sombre note, he adds, "My dad passed away this year and I want to make sure my mum is okay. It's part of the reason I did the show, as a testament to him."

Paddy is no stranger to TV having recently hosted The Fitting Room on RTE and taken part in First Dates Ireland.

He is also hoping that taking part in The Circle will open more doors for him in the industry. He is already pitching ideas; "I'd like to do a travel show with Tim, going around all the counties in Ireland. Imagine?" he laughs. "I'd love that".

