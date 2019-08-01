Love Island's Maura Higgins and Curtis Pritchard arrive in Ireland to film Aftersun special

Love Island's Maura Higgins and Curtis Pritchard touched down on Irish soil in order to film a special segment for Love Island: Aftersun.

The couple arrived to Stansted Airport on Wednesday morning after living together for nearly two months in Majorca. But it's straight to business as they were on a flight into Dublin Airport later that night for the latest in their filming obligations.

An ITV spokesperson confirmed the pair are in Ireland to film for Love Island: Aftersun.

Curtis and Maura came fourth in the final of the ITV2 dating show, which was won by Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea, a rugby player from Limerick.

Maura and Curtis held hands as they left the airport (PA)

Yesterday, the couple were first greeted by Maura's family who were waiting for her and Curtis Pritchard as they came through arrivals.

Amongst the eager families waiting to be reunited with the islanders were four of Greg's best pals.

While Maura has returned to Ireland, Greg is still in London but is expected to come home soon for a special homecoming party. His

Greg's sister Laura O'Shea (28) told Independent.ie Entertainment that he has a busy week ahead, but they hope to throw a party for him at home.

"He's just landed in London and we let his friends go over to meet him, as mum had seen him during the series," she said.

"We're still working things out for when he comes home, he has commitments with ITV till the end of the week. My dad is flying over to London for 'Aftersun' on Sunday night. (The homecoming) will happen in Limerick, though, and we will let everyone know."

Online Editors