Love Island’s Luca confront’s ‘snake’ Andrew after ‘top-three gate’

Love Island's Luca has confronted Andrew about "snaking him" following tension over fellow Islander Tasha.

Fishmonger Luca Bish, 23, said he was "raging" to find out that 27-year-old estate agent Andrew Le Page had lied to model Tasha Ghouri about her being in his "top three".

During the episode, Andrew, who is coupled up with Tasha, told her that Luca had expressed she was not in his top three picks out of all the girls in the villa.

Tasha confronted Luca, who said: "Of course you're in it, you're up there don't worry."

Speaking in the beach hut, Luca said: "Andrew has wound me up a little bit."

Later in the episode, Luca told Paige he was going to confront Andrew because he is "snaking me".

He added: "I would never dog another boy to get to a girl, if my games bad or the girl don't like me then fair play you win. I was raging when Tasha told me.

"There isn't an explanation for it."

Leaving the bar to chat in the evening, Andrew told Luca: "I completely understand why you're annoyed. From the bottom of my heart I am sorry, I wasn't even thinking straight.

"It was an honest mistake, I would never ever in any form want to jeopardise anyone's chances with any other girl especially the guys who are my mates, that's so important to me, I would never ever do that on purpose."

Later in the beach hut, Luca said the most important thing for him is nobody to feel awkward in the villa, he is "a lover not a fighter" and as long as Andrew listened to what he said, he is "happy".

Meanwhile in the episode, the villa found out that the public had voted for Liam to go on a date with both new bombshell arrivals.

The Welsh contestant, 22, was left vulnerable after Love Island bombshell Davide chose to coupe up with Gemma in the villa on Tuesday.

Actress Ekin-Su Culculoglu from Essex, 27, and fellow new entry Afia Tonkmor, a 25-year-old lounge host at a private members club in London, will both date Liam during the next episode on the ITV2 dating show.

Senior microbiologist Dami Hope, 26, and 24-year-old nanny Amber Beckford also shared a kiss during Wednesday's episode of the ITV show.

The kiss came after Dami told Amber she was "too serious" and she asked to see more of the fun side of his personality.

Having a chat at the bar in the evening, Dami said: "You've been giving me eyes. I can see your eyes looking at me and I keep thinking, am I in trouble?"

Amber said: "You see me watching you! I'm intrigued by you. I'm trying to work out what you're thinking."

Dami asked: "What am I thinking now?" with Amber replying: "I don't know. You tell me."

Dami said: "I can't tell you but I can show you" before the couple share their first kiss.

Elsewhere on the show, 19-year-old international dressage rider and business owner Gemma Owen said she was "really happy" after Love Island bombshell Davide Sanclimenti, 27, from Rome, chose to couple up with her.

Speaking in the beach hut, Davide added: "I'm now in a couple with Gemma and I'm really happy that she actually felt the same as me. I feel like there is something good between us."

Later in the show, Gemma receives a text which said: "Gemma and Davide, it's time for your first date. Please get ready to leave the Villa. #SimplyTheZest #FirstDateVibes"

Speaking in the Beach Hut ahead of her date, Gemma said: "Hopefully we can have another good chat and I can find out a bit more about him and have that good energy."

The pair head out of the villa and arrive at a picturesque location for their date where they will be making their own lemonade.

During the date, talk turns to marriage and Gemma revealed she would like to get married and have four children.

Gemma's father, former Liverpool striker Michael Owen, 42, joked that he had gone "all the way to Germany" to "avoid" Love Island while appearing as a pundit for England's Nations League match with Germany on Tuesday evening.

As he was being introduced as a pundit for Channel 4's live coverage of the anticipated football match, Channel 4 presenter Jules Breach quizzed him about Love Island.

He said: "Joining me hoping to see another famous England victory in Munich, England and Arsenal midfield Jordan Nobbs, former England, West Ham and Chelsea midfielder Joe Cole and the father of Love Island's Gemma Owen.

"Michael Owen here with us, a big night for the Owens last night Michael, how are you feeling today?"

Owen replied: "Jules, I came all the way to Germany to try to avoid all that back at home, and you brought it up straight away."

He added: "I am feeling alright, thank you. This is taking my mind off it so don't bring it back up."