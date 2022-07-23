Love Island’s Jacques speaks out on social media: ‘I’m in a better place since I left show’

Jacques O’Neill has said he is in a ‘better place’ following his shock exit from Love Island.

The 23-year-old rugby player left the ITV show 10 days ago after telling his fellow Islanders that he wasn’t being himself

Taking to social media, he gave his followers an update on his well-being after his tumultuous time on the show.

“I just want you all to know that I’m in such a better place mentally,” he said .

“A huge reason for that is because of all the love and support I have received! I’d be in a much darker place if it wasn’t for all your kind words, so thank you again I appreciate it so much.”

Jacques was coupled up with Welsh girl Paige Thorne during his time on the dating show, but following his time in Casa Amor, things began going south.

The pair had an explosive confrontation when it was revealed that Jack and bombshell Cheyenne had shared kisses during her time on the show.

The Casa Amor contestant even thought that Jacques would recouple with her when the Casa Amor challenge came to an end.

After the scenes were aired on TV, Jacques family shared that he had been diagnosed with ADHD.

“Jacques was diagnosed with ADHD when he was 9 years old,” they said in a post on social media.

“By no means is this a get out clause for his actions but it is to show that he can fundamentally struggle with his emotions at times.

“He is an amazing person who I’m proud to call my friend/little brother.

“All the hate thrown towards Jacques doesn’t go to him directly….It comes to his loved ones who have always supported him and not just whilst he is on Love Island.

“Love Island, although real. Is still a show where the producers do have control and we see 45minutes out of the 1440 in 24 hours.”

In a tell-all interview with The Sun following his departure from the show, he said “Doing Love Island was the worst decision of my life.”

“I was ready to break down. I was feeling so mentally drained, I just wanted to go home and get myself right,” he said of his departure.

"It broke me and I was already broken. I was crying my eyes out. I couldn't cope. I was literally feeling awful. It was the worst I'd ever felt in my life."