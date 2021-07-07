Forgive me, dear reader, for the volte-face I’m about to do. On these very pages, just a week ago, I noted that this year’s Love Island was on the cusp of suffocating in its own shallowness.

Well, the Islanders have bedded in, so to speak, and the plot has thickened to a glorious aspic. We’re back in a situation where the most unlikely candidates are making us ask the big questions about gender dynamics and misogyny all over again. Welcome, in other words, to the ‘water-cooler’ phase of Love Island.

Earlier this week, an innocuous getting-to-know-you game went fairly awry. Nobody covered themselves in glory while talking about their turn-ons and turn-offs: Aaron disclosed that he has little time for ‘hairy arms’ and finds ambition a no-no.

Liam, meanwhile, noted he would have no problem dating a woman who was already taken. “Fiery” women (read: someone with a mind of their own) also appear to be unpopular. “Petite” women get a unanimous thumbs up in the villa. You can probably read between the lines yourself and find the sexism writ pretty large.

Yet Hugo was somehow about to make the biggest misstep of them all when he was asked about his turn-offs, to which he immediately replied: “Fake, yeah. Personality and looks”. His ideal type of woman was: “Leggy blonde. Not fake.” If ever someone needed to read the room, this was it.

Two contestants, Faye (fake boobs, lip fillers, Botox) and Sharon (ditto) took particular umbrage at Hugo expressing any type of preference. This, despite their own repeated utterances of predilections for height, good teeth, tans etc. Are their egos that fragile that a man expressing a preference for a different type of woman to them is now discrimination?

Equally ill-advised, Sharon somehow conflated his stance with racism: “You saying you wouldn’t get with a girl with lip fillers is like me saying I don’t like someone because of their race.”

The former went on to school him on how she had suffered with low self-esteem as a teenager, prompting her parents to pay for breast augmentation surgery. It’s worth pointing out that Hugo, born with a club foot, knows a thing or two about surgery, albeit a possibly less elective type.

Oof. A lot to unpack here — between the toxic masculinity and the casual throwing about of racism accusations. For the sake of levity, let’s just stick with the idea of ‘fakery’. Not to be all ‘it was once green fields around here’, but the line in the sand has shifted since I was a youngster.

In my early 20s, ‘fake’ meant lip liner and a particularly lively shade of Urban Decay metallic eyeshadow. A woman electing to have extensive cosmetic surgery would have been fairly radical, but now, the trifecta of Botox, fillers and breast implants appears to be nearing ‘standard issue’ territory. And that’s totally fine.

I applaud these women: if it makes you feel good, or even better, or even approaching ‘more normal’, have at it. But why not own it and fully embrace your own personal decisions instead of waiting on others to do it?

If anything, this week’s ‘fake-gate’ hints that cosmetic surgery might not be the psychological panacea it often purports to be for these young women.

I’ve no doubt that cosmetic surgery has been a positive addendum in many people’s lives, but there’s something troubling about its recent elevation to, well, basic self-care and grooming.

Perhaps it’s better not to assume that making this personal decision will automatically result in widespread adulation and approval. And when it doesn’t, let’s maybe not call it racism.

Hadid’s not kidding around

In an emotional open letter to the press and paparazzi, model Gigi Hadid has very nicely asked that they do not take pictures of her infant daughter Khai.

And if they do, to blur her face in the event photos of her are published.

Given that Khai’s father is One Direction star Zayn Malik, it stands to reason that public interest in the infant would be pretty high.

“I know it’s an extra effort, but as a new mom, I just want the best for my baby, as all parents do,” Hadid has written.

“For a child, I can imagine that close or dramatic paparazzi frenzies must be overwhelming and disorienting... it still is as an adult that understands and deals with it often.”

I applaud Hadid for realising what so few of her fellow celebrities seem to — that while she and her partner are very public figures, their child is certainly not.

And until such a time as Khai can make her own decisions about being in the public eye, her parents clearly want to respect her privacy.

This is a far cry from the age-old Faustian pact between celebrities and the press, where the former were essentially forced to take a lack of boundaries and private life intrusion as an occupational hazard.

When it comes to forging a way forward within a constantly shifting celebrity culture, Hadid’s very healthy efforts to right this wrong certainly feels like an important step in the right direction.

Let’s talk about Piers pressure

Rarely a week goes by where Piers Morgan doesn’t put his foot in it, but he outdid himself when he took aim at rising star Emma Raducanu.

The English tennis player dropped out of Wimbledon after having difficulty breathing. Speaking about comments made by ex-tennis star John McEnroe, who claimed the teenager couldn’t handle the pressure of the tournament, Piers said: “McEnroe told the truth. Ms Raducuna’s [sic] a talented player, but couldn’t handle the pressure & quit when she was losing badly.”

What, like the time you huffily stormed off your own TV show set, Piers?