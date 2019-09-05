Love Island's Amber Rose Gill rubbishes rumours of split with Greg O'Shea ahead of Late Late Show appearance

Love Island winner Amber Rose Gill has shut down rumours of split with Greg O'Shea ahead of the couples Late Late Show appearance.

Posting on Instagram, Amber shared a sweet snap of herself and Greg Facetiming, amid speculation that the pair have split almost two months after leaving the Love Island villa.

The 22-year-old captioned the image, "Not long now!"

Fans became concerned for the pair after they hadn't been seen together since Amber's last trip to Ireland in late August.

However, the duo are set to join Longford model and fellow islander Maura Higgins on RTE's Late Late Show with Ryan Tubridy on Friday night to dish all the insider gossip on the goings-on in the villa.

Singer Sinead O'Connor, Lewis Capaldi, comedian Aisling Bea and magician Keith Barry are also part of the star-studded line up.

The Irish TV appearance may be the start of many for Maura, who has reportedly landed a major place on 'Dancing On Ice'.

Producers of the show had reportedly always planned to have a 2019 'Love Island' star take part in the next series.

Although Amber Gill was originally tipped to make her debut on the skating contest, Maura was chosen after producers were reportedly impressed by the quirky personality she's displayed on her regular segment on 'This Morning'. The bombshell has taken on an Agony Aunt role where she dishes out some home truths and advice to lovesick viewers.

During their time in the villa, Maura's partner, dancer Curtis Pritchard, showed her some steps and she's hoping his choreography skills will come in useful on the skating show.

Maura Higgins and Curtis Pritchard came fourth on Love Island

While it's unknown who else will be appearing on next year's show, John Barrowman recently confirmed he'll be replacing Jason Gardiner on the judging panel alongside Ashley Banjo, Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean.

Meanwhile, Curtis has landed his own presenting gig on the next series of BBC's Greatest Dancer. At the time of the announcement, he said, "I’ll be hosting all the action in the reception area and meeting all the contestants! It’s an absolute dream come true, dance is my passion and I can’t wait to meet everyone! Make sure you tune in next year to see all the action."

The professional dancer is also preparing to go on the 'AJ Live' tour with his brother, AJ Pritchard as a special guest.

Online Editors