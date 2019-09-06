Love Island winner Amber Gill's Late Late Show appearance in doubt after rumoured split from Greg O'Shea

Love Island winner Amber Gill’s scheduled appearance on tonight’s Late Late Show is in doubt after her alleged split from Irish beau Greg O’Shea.

It was reported today that rugby 7s player Greg (24) split with 22-year-old Amber over text message after just five weeks together.

Amber, from Newcastle, was due to visit Greg in Dublin today and appear on the long-running talk show this evening.

Greg, and fellow Irish contestant Maura Higgins, are also set to sit down with host Ryan Tubridy to discuss life in the villa and what they have been up to since the ITV2 show wrapped up in July.

A spokesperson for RTÉ told Independent.ie: "The Love Island slot is in the first part of tonight's show and we won't be commenting further on tonight's line-up at this time."

However, Amber has been spotted in fellow Love Islander Anna Vakili’s Instagram story this afternoon as the story emerged - indicating that she has not travelled to Ireland ahead of the show.

In the short video, Amber looks downtrodden and shakes her head, while Anna’s sister Mandi says she’s "fuming".

A source told the Sun that Limerick man Greg has blamed the split on their busy schedules, and that Amber is "devastated".

Amber and Greg are reunited in Ireland. PIC: Amber Gill/Instagram

"She had a feeling he was going to make the decision to end things but only because she'd been hearing things. He hadn't the decency to tell her himself until she confronted the issue.

"They had a lovely weekend in Dublin planned but he's just pulled the plug and left her wounded," the source continued.

"Amber feels used by Greg. He was always aware of the distance and his career in their relationship, and yet he chose to seek out Amber in the villa knowing there would always be the distance.

"He hasn't made any effort to come to London to see Amber, despite it being over five weeks, it's always Amber who had to make the effort," the source finished.

Greg and Amber were together just twelve days when they took home the £50,000 prize in July, but never made the relationship official outside of the villa.

The pair won the hit summer show with 48.8 per cent of the vote, after Amber was left heartbroken by Liverpool firefighter Michael Griffiths on the show.

Representatives for both Greg and Amber did not respond to requests for comment.

Greg has previously said that he plans to steer clear of showbusiness and focus on his primary passions - law and rugby.

He graduated with a degree in law from the University of Limerick last year and said that he plans to continue to pursue a career in the field, ahead of his FE1s in October.

Greg is then set to fly to Dubai for the World Rugby Sevens World Series just weeks later.

"I have exams booked for October, the FE1s, so the plan is to still go for them. I’m not going to forget about my life just because I won Love Island," he previously told the Irish Daily Star.

"I have been offered a couple of TV shows but I want to get home, home to Ireland and back into my rugby. I miss it. This is my true love."

Amber has returned to work at the beauty salon she co-owns with her aunt in Newcastle and has said she plans to use her fame to help grow her business.

"I'll definitely keep working with my auntie. We'll still have the salon, and I'll build from that - the goal would be opening a few more salons together," she told Closer magazine.

"That was the idea before Love Island, so hopefully we'll see what we can do."

Their alleged split follows the recent break-ups of Belle Hassan and Anton Danyluk and Harley Brash and Chris Taylor.

Online Editors