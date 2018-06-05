Love Island viewers shocked after Adam magics Kendall away from Niall

Love Island viewers were left shocked after body builder Adam Collard chose to couple up with Kendall Rae-Wright, stealing her away from Niall Aslam.

Love Island viewers were left shocked after body builder Adam Collard chose to couple up with Kendall Rae-Wright, stealing her away from Niall Aslam.

Adam said he chose Kendall because “from the conversations that I’ve had (with her), she is a good person and she definitely ticks a lot of boxes for me”.

Niall was told that his place on the show is now in jeopardy in a text which he was sent immediately after Adam made his decision. The text revealed all islanders will take part in a re-coupling at the end of the week, with the islander not picked to be in a couple set to be dumped from the island.

The text ended with the hashtags “#Muggledoff. #StillInTheGame.” The first hashtag was a reference to Niall’s love of the Harry Potter books, which he revealed to Kendall in Monday’s episode.

Fans watching the show could not hide their disbelief when Adam chose Kendall and the pair went on to share the series’ first kiss. Alongside a short video of Friends character Joey Tribbiani a fan wrote on Twitter: “Adam went with Kendall?!”

Adam went with Kendall?! #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/rc7cC0DLq9 — Katie ♡ (@katielangston_) June 5, 2018 Many viewers expressed their dismay that Niall and Kendall had been split up, with one writing: “No not Kendall. Her and Niall were the power couple.” Others expressed their shock that Adam had plumped for Kendall over barmaid Dani Dyer, who he initially expressed a liking for.

In a Tweet accompanied by a video of US talkshow host Ellen Degeneres spitting a drink out in shock, one person wrote: “My reaction when Adam picked Kendall. I though for sure it was going to be Dani.”

My reaction when Adam picked Kendall #LoveIsland I thought for sure it was gonna be Dani pic.twitter.com/j4QKJRRjEi — singularity is my 🌍 (@Vmin_markson) June 5, 2018 Many reactions centred on the Harry Potter reference in the message Niall was sent after he was made newly single.

One sympathetic twitter user wrote “Aww muggled off. Poor wee onion Niall!” Awwww muggled off 😭😭💔💔 poooooooooor wee onion Niall!!! #loveisland — Elaine Fraser (@Little_Lainey) June 5, 2018 Another appeared to pour scorn to Kendall’s knowledge of the series of books about the boy wizard, written by J. K. Rowling.

They wrote: “Think Kendall might have missed a pretty major plot line in Harry Potter. Voldemort and Harry were not a couple. Think Kendall might’ve missed a pretty major plot line in HP. Voldemort and Harry were not ever a couple #loveisland pic.twitter.com/0MpWlwplIC — madi tevez (@maditevez) June 5, 2018 Love Island continues on TV3.

Press Association