Love Island viewers crack up as 19-year-old Gemma describes herself as ‘old fashioned’

Love Island viewers have been left in hysterics after 19-year-old contestant Gemma described herself as “old fashioned”.

The ITV2 dating show returned on Monday (6 June) night, with dressage rider Gemma (whose dad is footballer Michael Owen) among the new batch of islanders.

Gemma was paired up with Liam by the public, but in Tuesday night’s episode, Gemma had her eyes on the first bombshell of the series, “Italian stallion” Davide.

With Davide given just 24 hours to pick which girl he wants to couple up with, the pair got chatting.

She said that while Davide was “physically” her type, she found him slightly overly confident, adding she wasn’t used to grafting and preferred to be wooed by a man.

However, Twitter users saw the funny side when Gemma, who at 19 is the youngest islander, described this as being “old fashioned”.

“‘I’m quite old fashioned’ BABE YOU WERE BORN IN 2003,” one tweet read.

Another joked: “Old fashioned??? Gemma girl you’re fresh out of year 12.”

“‘I’m just old fashioned in that way’ you’re 19 not 90,” another viewer wrote.

One tweet read: “‘Old fashioned’ girl you were just born.”

After the first episode aired, many viewers suggested that Gemma was too snappy with the boys in the villa.

However, in a three-star review of episode one, The Independent’s Isobel Lewis wrote: “It’s easy to criticise the 19-year-old, but I do get why Gemma’s closed off. This is a girl who has lived her whole life in proximity to fame. She arguably has the most to gain, or lose, from the show – or at least she’s the most aware of it.”

Elsewhere, viewers urged the show to introduce a minimum age restriction after noting the eight-year age gap between Davide, 27, and Gemma, when they shared a kiss in episode one.

Episode two ended with Davide picking Gemma, leaving Liam vulnerable in the forthcoming dumping.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two