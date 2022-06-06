Love Island star Maura Higgins returns to TV screens on celeb cookery show

Maura Higgins will appear on the second series of Cooking With The Stars.

As Love Island returns to our small screens so does Maura Higgins, but the Longford native isn’t trying to find love – instead she will be learning how to cook.

At 9pm on Tuesday, series two of Cooking With The Stars is airing, which will see eight celebrities taught how to cook by a professional.

Maura will be mentored by Jack Stein who aims to turn the amateur cook into a restaurant-level chef.

Dublin chef Clodagh McKenna will also be on the show mentoring TV expert Dr Ranj Singh.

Other celebrities hoping to impress viewers with their cooking skills are dancer and TV personality Anton Du Beke, Olympian Kelly Holmes, This Morning’s Josie Gibson, Chaser Anne Hegerty, comedian Joe Wilkinson and DJ Woody Cook.

The other professional chefs are Rosemary Shrager, Ronnie Murray, Tony Singh, Jean-Christophe Novell, Judy Joo and Mike Reid.

The celebrities and chefs will take on a series of cooking battles, and the creations will be judged by the remaining professional chefs.

Each week has a different theme with tomorrow night’s episode asking contestants to recreate British dishes.

The bottom two of each cooking battle will fight for their place, creating a dish without any help from their mentor.

The result of this cook-off will be decided by a blind tasting judgement from the professional chefs.

Unaware of whose food they are tasting, their greatest supporter could swiftly and unwittingly become their worst critic and vote for their protege to leave the competition.

Cooking With The Stars starts on Tuesday at 9pm on Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Player