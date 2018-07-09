Love island could be set for fireworks as two new boys enter the villa – and they both have their eye on Kazimir Crossley.

Love Island set for drama as newcomers both say they are after Kaz

Personal trainer Kieran Nicholls and boxer Idris Virgo arrive on the island as Frankie Foster and Grace Wardle are dumped for losing out in a public vote.

Both have said they like the look of Kaz, who is currently in a romance with Josh Denzel.

Kazimir Crossley (ITV)

Kieran, 26, who is from London, said: “I’ve got my eye on Kaz in terms of looks and personality.

“She has her head screwed on and she knows where she wants to be and that’s a trait I look for.

“Megan is also pretty hot. Maybe she might meet someone like me who will tame her.”

As well as Josh, he faces competition from Idris, 25.

“I know some of the girls are coupled up, like Kaz with Josh, so it would be a challenge with her but I’ll find a way of stealing Kaz because she is my type,” he said.

Boxer Idris is stepping into the villa tomorrow night, but will our girls be fighting for his attention?

“I don’t mind stepping on people’s toes.”

Kieran described himself as “a genuine, honest person and a nice guy”.

“I am a genuine guy, without sounding cocky or big headed, I’m confident and I know people think I’m good looking and I have to reign it in a bit to make sure I don’t come across cocky,” he said.

His last relationship was five years long and they split up eight months ago.

Kieran said he loves confidence in a partner and that a girl who thinks she’s “all it” is his biggest turn-off.

“It’s not normally my game to step on toes but in the Love Island villa you have to,” he said.

“It’s about me now. I’m thinking about me. I’ve got this chance. I’m going to be a bit selfish in there and think about myself rather than others.

“I’ll make it obvious to the girls I like them but then I’ll leave it up to them. I want to make sure I spend time with them, walk away and they think about it.”

PT Kieran is also on his way! Will he gain himself a GF this summer?

Boxer Idris, who is from Birmingham, said he thinks his smile will make him stand out, adding: “I’m easy going, someone who is easy to get along with, and I tell people how it is.”

Idris has been single for two-and-a-half years and said he is looking for something serious.

“I’m looking for a soulmate, a partner in crime, a long-term partner,” he said.

Idris hates girls “being fake” and said loyalty is the perfect way to his heart.

“My perfect date would be somewhere with nice scenery and a nice little chat. That would be the perfect date with good food – I love my food!” he said.

He admitted he would not be afraid to step on the other boys’ toes in the villa but “would be honest about it and say to the boys’ face, not behind their back”.

Love Island continues on ITV2.

Press Association