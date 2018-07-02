Love Island recoupling: Shocks and surprises as two become single and four are dumped from island

Four contestants have been dumped from Love Island in a massive cull.

Dean Overson, Jordan Adefeyisan, Charlie Williams and Savanna Darnell were all given their marching orders after they were not chosen in the recoupling.

The islanders have been making fresh connections since they were split into two camps, with the boys moving in to Casa Amor with the latest group of ladies and the girls getting to know the new batch of male singletons at the villa.

During Monday night's instalment of the ITV2 show, host Caroline Flack told the girls in the villa that they could choose whether to recouple with a new boy or stay loyal to their original partner.

From ITV Studios, Love Island: SR4: Ep29 on ITV2 Pictured: Dean, Charlie, Savanna and Jordan are dumped form the Island.

If they recoupled with a new boy and their original boy returned from the Casa with a new girl, then they would all enter into those new couples.

If their original boy returned staying loyal but she had recoupled, he would become single.

From ITV Studios Love Island: SR4: Ep29 on ITV2 Pictured: Alex and Megan.

And if she chose to stay loyal and her original boy came back with someone new, she would become single.

Dean was in a love triangle with Megan Barton Hanson and Alex Miller, who became a new new couple.

From ITV Studios Love Island: SR4: Ep29 on ITV2 Pictured: Georgia is single.

He admitted he was "gutted" to have been dumped from the ITV2 show, but said: "I know that I'm a really nice guy, I'm a gentleman and if anybody wanted to be with me, I'm confident I'd be the right choice.

"With the Alex thing, Megan has a lot more in common with him than me. It's a risk and I think Alex is a safer option than I am. She said I'm a good-looking lad but it might be a bit of a risk going for somebody different to you with a different lifestyle. If I had another week it might be a different story."

ITV Studios Love Island: SR4: Ep29 on ITV2 Pictured: Kazimir and Josh.

Jordan said he clicked most with Georgia Steel, who was left single when her partner Josh Denzel recoupled with Kazimir Crossley.

He said: "I wish I'd have gone for Georgia a bit more clearly and told her to pick me because I thought Josh might move on and cheat in Casa Amor."

From ITV Studios Love Island: SR4: Ep29 on ITV2 Pictured: Grace and Alex.

Charlie said she was feeling positive about the Love Island experience and has not given up on the possibility of a romance with Dr Alex George, who surprised everyone by recoupling with Grace Wardle.

"If he comes out of the villa single, I'd definitely like to go on a date with Alex," she said.

From ITV Studios Love Island: SR4: Ep29 on ITV2 Pictured: Jack and LAura.

Savanna said she would jump at the chance to return to the show.

"The challenges were so much fun," she said.

From ITV Studios Love Island: SR4: Ep29 on ITV2 Pictured: Wes is single.

"They were great, they were my favourite part of the journey but I absolutely hated losing!

"The biggest highlight was entering Casa Amor, it was so surreal. I will never forget that memory of walking up to the villa."

The recoupling also saw Wes left single, as his old partner Laura Anderson coupled up with Jack Fowler.

From ITV Studios Love Island: SR4: Ep29 on ITV2 Pictured: Samira and Frankie.

From ITV Studios Love Island: SR4: Ep29 on ITV2 Pictured: Sam and Ellie.

Samira Mighty teamed up with Frankie Foster and Sam Bird coupled with Ellie Jones. Charlie Brake and Ellie Brown formed a new couple and lothario Adam Collard went with Darylle Sargeant.

There were no surprises for lovebirds Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham, who stayed loyal and were reunited.

The villa/Casa divide had proved to be upsetting for the couple, particularly when Dani discovered that Jack's former flame Ellie Jones was living with him.

From ITV Studios Love Island: SR4: Ep29 on ITV2 Pictured: Charlie and Ellie.

She was so devastated that it prompted 650 complaints to broadcasting watchdog Ofcom.

From ITV Studios Love Island: SR4: Ep29 on ITV2 Pictured: Adam and Darylle.

From ITV Studios Love Island: SR4: Ep29 on ITV2 Pictured: Dani and Jack.

