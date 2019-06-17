Love Island receives almost 800 complaints, Women's Aid praises viewers for being 'vocal'

The regulator said the majority of complaints centre around two issues.

The first one involved Maura Higgins' advances towards Tommy Fury during Friday night's episode, which has received 486 complaints.

Higgins has been trying to win Fury's affections and tried to get him to kiss her.

The Irish model lent over him seductively to try and get him to lock lips with her, but he politely declined the offer.

A second batch of complaints, 302 in total, are over the treatment of surfer Lucie Donlan by the other contestants.

Donlan, who is coupled up with Joe Garratt, has been perceived to be "distant" by some of the other islanders, leading to conflict in the villa.

An Ofcom spokeswoman said: "We will assess these complaints against our broadcasting rules, but are yet to decide whether or not to investigate."

Responding to the complaints, Adina Claire, Co-Chief Executive of Women’s Aid, said:

"Controlling behaviour is never acceptable, and with Love Island viewers complaining to Ofcom in record numbers about Joe’s possessive behaviour towards Lucie, more people are becoming aware of this and want to challenge it.

"Love Island viewers are now very vocal in calling out unhealthy behaviour between couples on the show, and this is a positive development."

