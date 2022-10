Maya Jama, the presenter of shows such as the BBC's Glow Up and Save Our Summer, was announced as the new host of ITV's Love Island, taking over from Laura Whitmore for the show's ninth series in early 2023.

She said: "I've always been such a massive Love Island fan and I'm so excited to be hosting one of the nation's favourite shows! I can't wait to get into the villa to meet all of the islanders."

More to follow…