Love Island gets the Covid all-clear to return for summer 2021

Love Island will return to ITV2 in June 2021 after the summer series got the Covid all-clear.

The hit reality TV show was cancelled last year because of the global pandemic.

The winter series of the dating show, which was due to air earlier this year, was also cancelled.

The show, now hosted by Laura Whitmore, has been a huge hit for ITV2 and the first winter series, filmed in South Africa, aired in early 2020.

ITV has now confirmed the seventh series of the show will go ahead later this year at a Majorca hotspot.

A summer series of Love Island was last broadcast in 2019 and was won by Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea, who are no longer dating.

Jersey, Cornwall and Devon were all considered as filming spots for the summer. The crew will have a back-up cast at the ready, as part of their Covid protocols.

The show has also promised increased mental health checks for the contestants.

