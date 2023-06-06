Love Island: Five things I noticed watching the new season of the reality dating show
Love Island is back, and from fresh format to villa decor, what’s different about this year’s show?
Saoirse Hanley
In the last few years, watching Love Island has felt like jury duty. If, like me, you found yourself begrudgingly sitting in front of the TV at 9pm for the new season on Monday night, you may also have been pleasantly surprised by some of the tweaks that might actually make the show watchable again.