Love Island fans hoping for romance between Irish hopeful Yewande and fellow scientist Michael

The Love Islanders made their debut on Monday night and, of all the couplings, most viewers were hoping for romance between Irish hopeful Yewande and fellow scientist (turned firefighter) Michael.

Yewande and Michael ended up paired by default as all the other Islanders coupled up before them - and Michael was rejected by surfer Lucie in favour of catering company owner Joe Garratt.

During the first episode Yewande (23) and Michael (27) were seen chatting by the pool where she revealed that she had a bio-technology degree only to discover that Michael had a degree in bio-medical science.

I’m really here for Yewande and Michael 😍😍😍😍😍 #LoveIsland — Deborah Agboola (@OfficialDebra) June 3, 2019

Ten contestants paired up for the first time on the show and spent the first day getting to know each other before producers dropped a trademark Love Island bombshell.

Tommy Fury (brother of former heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury) and Curtis Pritchard (brother of Strictly Come Dancintg star AJ Pritchard) arrived at the end of the day.

The group then received a text message revealing that within 24 hours the newcomers would each pick a girl, leaving two of the male hopefuls vulnerable to exiting the villa.

Someone's been practicing their best 'I got a text' in the mirror... 😉 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/emlqSEReiM — Love Island (@LoveIsland) June 3, 2019

Firefighter Michael Griffiths said nobody had been expecting to see more contestants, while surfer Lucie Donlan gasped: “It’s been such a full-on day.”

Earlier in the episode, beauty therapist Amber Gill ended up with aircraft engineer Callum Macleod, Donlan was matched with catering company owner Joe Garratt, and air hostess Amy Heart, who said she had never had a boyfriend, coupled up with gym owner Anton Danyluk.

Sherif Lanre was paired with Anna Vakili, while Griffiths was matched with scientist Yewande Biala.

Love Island, hosted by Caroline Flack, airs for eight weeks, and the winning couple stand to pocket £50,000.

Twitter also reacted with shock to Anton's blatant but failed efforts to woo Lucie away from Joe.

However, it was Lucie's constant attempts to get people to recognise the word 'bev', meaning attractive male, which grated the most.

Actress Georgia May Foote was among those commenting on Twitter, writing: “Stop trying to make Bev a thing. Bev is not a thing…”

Stop trying to make Bev a thing. Bev is not a thing... #loveisland — Georgia May Foote (@georgiafoote) June 3, 2019

Presenter Andy Goulding posted: “Hi Lucie, we’re good for new words thanks. Got loads. Bev?!?”

Hi Lucie, we’re good for new words thanks. Got loads. Bev?!? #loveisland — Andy Goulding (@AndyGoulding) June 3, 2019

“Bevvy better not turn into a thing,” said actor Marcquelle Ward.

Bevvy better not turn into a thing @LoveIsland #loveisland2019 — Marcquelle Ward (@Marcquelle) June 3, 2019

Geordie Shore’s Nathan Henry said: “Please lord do not make ‘a bev’ catch on as a term for a guy, it’s a drink lmao.”

Please lord do not make ‘a bev’ catch on as a term for a guy, it’s a drink lmao #LoveIsland — Nathan Henry (@NathanHGShore) June 3, 2019

Love Island continues on ITV2/Virgin Media Two.

Additional reporting by PA

