Love Island fans bored of Laura’s ‘childish tantrums’ as Megan makes a move on Wes

Love Island viewers said they were getting fed up of Laura Anderson’s “childish tantrums” after she laid into Wes Nelson for what many thought was a minor slight.

Laura was left in tears when Wes said during the latest challenge that “arrogance and ignorance” were two of his biggest turn-offs.

Looking angry, she snapped: “You said two things that you find unattractive and a turn-off. Arrogance and ignorance, and you said I was ignorant. “I’m not ignorant.”

Laura later let off steam in the Beach Hut, saying Wes could be “harsh and rude”, while he tells the boys: “She’s 29 years old, I’m 20, I want to talk about something as opposed to just storming off, coming back, bottling up a load of emotions, then coming back and exploding.” But the calm chat that Wes is after seems to be elusive.

Their next conversation descended into an argument in which Laura warned Wes he is “on thin ice” for calling her ignorant. Alex's sarky commentary totally made that argument! #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/NZMd9bWYRi — Love Island (@LoveIsland) June 25, 2018 “Do you not think it’s insensitive to sit there in front of everyone in that game and tell me that I’ve been one of the traits that you find off-putting and call me ignorant?” she asked.

Laura’s approach did not go down well with viewers who said she needed to grow up. “Laura is mad childish, I guess this shows that age really doesn’t mean maturity,” said one person on Twitter, while another said she was “throwing childish tantrums”.

Lol Laura is mad childish, I guess this shows that age really doesn’t mean maturity #loveisland — Becki (@BecksBlogs) June 25, 2018 Laura is throwing childish tantrums #LoveIsland — Brittany 💋 (@AbbieLolax) June 25, 2018 “Laura’s too old for this temper tantrums. All of her conversations sound like something you’d overhear from a 14 yr old school girl,” said another.

Laura’s too old for this temper tantrums. All of her conversations sound like something you’d overhear from a 14 yr old school girl. Don’t know who she’s trying to fool #loveisland — Nicole (@nicks_nack) June 25, 2018 Others said Laura spoke to Wes like a parent or teacher.

“Laura speaking to Wes like she’s his year 3 school teacher #loveisland I really think Wes is more mature and reasonable,” said one. Laura speaking to Wes like she’s his year 3 school teacher #loveisland I really think Wes is more mature and reasonable. — Erin (@ErinCoussons) June 25, 2018 “If Wes is not careful Laura is gonna put him on head teachers report,” joked another.

If Wes is not careful Laura is gonna put him on head teachers report #loveisland — The Tactitian (@IshDeen) June 25, 2018 One viewer said: “I hate how patronising Laura is to Wes, she treats him like a little boy! He’s already got a mum love.” I hate how patronising Laura is to Wes, she treats him like a little boy! He’s already got a mum love 😩🙄 #LoveIsland — blakeee (@BlakeBrundle1) June 25, 2018 At the end of Monday night's show, Megan was seen planting a kiss on Wes, something which is sure to cause trouble with Laura, as she correctly guessed that Megan would be the girl Wes would go for aside from herself during Monday's game.

Megan and Eyal have also both expressed a desire to uncouple. Read more: Row breaks out as Love Island’s Alex confronts Ellie Love Island continues on 3e.

Press Association