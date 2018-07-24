Love Island viewers have vented their anger at the ITV2 show’s producers after couple Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham argued following a lie detector test on the show.

Love Island fans accuse producers of trying to sabotage favourites Dani and Jack with lie detector test

During Monday’s episode of the reality TV programme, the pair – considered by bookmakers and former contestants favourites to win the show’s £50,000 prize – clashed after Jack was found to be lying about aspects of their relationship.

Well this took a dramatic turn! Do you think Dani's overreacted? #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/wZXd4D22TS — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 23, 2018

After the test, the pair argued with Dani storming off from their conversation and Jack calling her “pathetic” for focusing only on the negative outcomes of his test.

Many fans of the show took to social media to express the belief that the makers of the show had engineered the test to damage their relationship.

One viewer turned Jack’s words on the producers by writing: “The producers are using the lie detector as a way of boycotting Jack and Dani’s clear win.

“They’re making other couples look better so that there’s more competition because at the moment they’re the couple that will easily win it … pathetic.”

the producers are using the lie detector as a way of boycotting Jack and Dani’s clear win, they’re making other couples look better so that there’s more competition bc at the moment they’re the couple that will easily win it...pathetic #loveisland — georgie (@GlNAJADE) July 23, 2018

Many said how upset they were that the future of the show’s golden couple could be in jeopardy.

One fan tweeted: “Jack and Dani fighting is like when you’re 10 and your mum and dad have a disagreement and you start worrying that they’re gonna divorce and that the world will end … brutal.”

Jack and Dani fighting is like when you’re 10 and your mum and dad have a disagreement and you start worrying that they’re gonna get a divorce and that the world with end... brutal. #loveisland — Lauren Taylor (@LaurenTaylor_08) July 23, 2018

Others felt that Dani had overreacted when Jack was ruled to be lying when he said he would not be tempted by other girls outside of the villa.

He had also been found to be telling the truth when he said he wanted to be with Dani forever and wanted to start a family with her.

A viewer wrote: “Don’t understand why Dani’s so annoyed, the question said ‘tempted’. I get tempted to open the car door on the motorway – doesn’t mean I’d do it.”

Don’t understand why Dani’s so annoyed, the question said “tempted” I get tempted to open the car door on the motorway doesn’t mean I’d do it #LoveIsland — James Runnacles (@JRunnacles) July 23, 2018

