Love Island Episode 41: Jake tells Liberty what she wants to hear after the public slate their union

REMEMBER last night, when Jake's heart rate was upped most by Millie and not GIrlfRIeNd Liberty? Wouldn't you think he'd go on over and give her an ole reassuring chat and maybe even a patronising pat on the arm? Negatory. Lib had to approach the elephant in the room AGAIN. As has become customary, it was a classic case of projection, followed by a smattering of "I alone can fix it." It went a little something like this...

Lib: "I haven’t really spoken to you today. What’s going on?”

Jake: "You tell me what’s going on.”

L: “I do feel like since the whole rip the clothes off comment, I’ve been noticing a lot of similar things that have accumulated.”

J: “What do you mean by similar things?”

L: "We haven’t been spending a lot of time together recently.”

J: “I don’t know what more I can say. You are my GIrlfRIeNd. You are part of me.”

So, it's official, Jake has absorbed Liberty so she's no longer her own person.

Speaking in the Beach Hut, Liberty said: “He hasn’t given me a reason not to trust him (?!?!?) So, why am I letting trust issues from the past affect that?" Missus, that's your finely honed intuition, continue to listen to it. Faye does. You know, when she's not roaring her head off. In fact, who knew she could whisper with such aplomb?!

faye is the only one who sees through jakes act & i applaud her for it. she was the only one to call him out for his casa amor behavior & she was the first one to notice that jake was holding liberty back from congratulating kaz yesterday. sheâs spot on about him being a showman — á¹icha (@elswraith) August 13, 2021

'A Couple of Sorts' Challenge

Millie got a text which read: “Islanders. It’s time to find out how the viewers rate you as couples. If you guess their opinions correctly, you can win a party tonight! #keepingupappearances #pollposition.” And Twitter was not amused. The Love Island Twitterati are used to having their tweets read out by the unsuspecting Islanders as they try to guess who the tweet is about. Not so this year. Producers are coming forth with a far more sanitised variation on the favourite.

The Islanders were given a number of different categories and it was up to them to decide which top three couples they thought had received the most votes from the public. Pretty light on specifics, but just enough conjecture to cause a few ruffled feathers.

Top 3... Most Argumentative Couple

3rd: Chloe and Toby

2nd: Kaz and Tyler

1st: Faye and Teddy

Hottest Couple

3: Faye and Teddy

2: Kaz and Tyler guessed again

1: Millie and Liam

Onesided Relationship

Jake admitted he should be up there, and he was right.

3: Kaz and Tyler

2. Faye and Teddy

1: Liberty and Jake

Intelligent Couple

3: Kaz and Tyler

2: Millie and Liam

1: Priya and Brett

Funniest Couple

3: Liberty and Jake

2: Millie and Liam

1: Chloe and Toby

Genuine Couple

3: Faye and Teddy

2: Chloe and Toby

1: Liam and Millie

First couple to split upon leaving the Villa

3: Faye and Teddy

2: Kaz and Tyler

1: Liberty and Jake

It's up to Kaz to comfort Liberty (not that she was visibly upset) and Jake headed off by himself.

When all the boys were trying to console Jake for getting such bad feedback from the public, Tyler only went and threw partner Kaz under the bus; he admitted that she had asked him, the night prior, if he thought Jake was "Genuine." Not painting the females in the best light – what with them having the NERVE of talking to each other about behaviour that upsets them – Jake all but knew he was going to be pulled aside for a chat by his giRLfRieND. Liberty, "on a mission", laid it all out in the simplest form. Observe:

1: "I said I loved you four weeks ago when you made me your girlfriend and you didn't reciprocate."

Jake's response: "It didn't feel right for me to say that to you straight away."

2: Are you genuine or is it just for the camera?

Jake's response: "I'm genuine, massive thing for me, what you see is what you get."

3: How do you actually feel about me...

And it's here that he tied himself in a knot: "You make me so happy. We are made for each other. When you do your make-up and come down dressed like that I get a bit nervous... You are a part of me which I love... So you make me so happy, and I love you."

Is Jake burbling sentiments he simply knows Liberty wants to hear? The girls certainly think so…

In other news...

This happened. And, shortly afterward, Chloe and Toby broke the bed. The slats to be exact. Toby obviously legged it, leaving Chloe and Millie to clear up the, um, situation.

Toby considering risking it all for himself #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/P977mb9pgS — Coach (@MonsieurDipp) August 13, 2021

Tweet of the night...

Faye is actually a good whisperer. The lady has range #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/nQ1DqiD0LI — cinnaliya (@cinnaliya) August 13, 2021

Key takeaway...

Chloe to Liberty: "Do you not think he's telling you what you want to hear"

The UK: #loveisland pic.twitter.com/5RRx7SiqaS — 💘 (@lyds231) August 13, 2021

