Love Island Episode 42: Faye and Chloe tag team Jake, while four couples are up for the chop

Cast your mind back 48 hours. Jake had just told Liberty that he loves her, and Liberty wasted no time barrelling downstairs to share her news. Sitting at the fire pit, with ALL of them (not-at-all orchestrated) Liberty said: “You guys are going to be so proud of me. I literally went upstairs and I said how I felt and I didn’t take no s**t and I stood my ground... there was some deflection...

He then said ‘You know what Lib? You make me feel ways that I didn’t feel before. You make me nervous’ And then he goes ‘I do love you’. He said those words to me and I feel so happy."

Any sliver of happiness in the Villa is short-lived, so when her feelings of joy were met with a wall of silence, avec side-eye, Chloe bridged the gap, saying “You’re going to hate me. Do you not think he’s telling you what you want to hear?”

By way of a collective response, Lib said: “Do you think I’m being an idiot?” to which Chloe replied: “I don’t think he would say something if he didn’t mean it but I also think is it convenient that he said it this evening after all of this?”





At this point, Faye extricated herself from the situation because she was going to make it all about her/didn't want to lose her rag. While she wanted "to support Lib, I just can't believe it." through the jigs and the reels; Mary, Chloe, and Faye were 100pc transparent. And Kaz was there to pick up the pieces. Chloe and Faye then talked to respective partners Teddy and Toby, who immediately went to Jake...

The stress when you know Â£50k is slipping away by the second #loveIsland pic.twitter.com/PdcSPvbSnZ — Zay Dee (@misszaydee) August 15, 2021





As Toby pointed out the obvious to Jake and his shoehorned declaration – plus the girls’ feelings toward it – Jake was left contemplating his next steps. As it turned out, said steps involved charging into the toilet with Toby hot on his heels, taking his top off, and going to sit on the doorstep.

jake is giving me major simon energy#loveisland pic.twitter.com/1wEaBSA8c0 — hanna (@hanistired) August 15, 2021

When he returned (because that's what kids generally do when they claim they're running away) he demanded to know from Toby and Teddy who put doubts in Liberty's head, and it was up to Toby to say "This isn't the avenue you should be going down, that don't matter, you should be focused on Lib." Literally from the mouths of babes.

After a quick chat with Lib, who took it "hewk, lion, and sinkahr" and Jake immediately went to confront Faye – and Chloe made a beeline for a tag team. They highlighted the obvious optics. He had to listen to reason and suck it up, resulting in Faye ending the conversation with "I love you, even if you're a f*cking idiot." As for Lib? As ever, she handled it like a boss.

The very fact he went in there with 'his & her' magnet bracelets like a 14-year-old, even before he'd met his fellow contestants, imparts all you need to know.

The boys throw a bit of grub together...

The usual level of lolling about poolside dispensed, Teddy received a text which read: “Boys. It’s time to cook up a storm as you serve up a couples dinner! #pastalavistababy #thecarb-dashians.” Then, when you thought he couldn't get more covetable, Teddy says he loves getting stuck into the kitchen.

While the girls get glammed up for the evening, the boys begin preparations for a romantic three-course dinner. Poor Millie, first she has to explain was what an "aribbanatah" is to Jake, and then she needs to elaborate on what an Aphrodisiac is when Liam pulls a blank. That's her never getting Oysters laced with chocolate.

Meanwhile, over at Priya and Brett’s table, talk turned to prior relationships. Priya said: “You're 27... Have you ever been in love?” Brett said: “No. I’ve never said ‘I love you’ to anyone. Do you feel like there is something wrong with me now?” She responded with classic projection, saying: “Yes, I feel like you’re a bit of a robot!” Once the boys headed off to cobble dessert together, Priya was quick to inform Faye and Mary that she was "bored", had "zoned out", and "if this was on the outside, there wouldn't be a second date."

Brett canât live up to Priyaâs unattainable beauty standards😔 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/hNFQjdV4VJ — Love Island Tweets🌴 (@noliestold7) August 15, 2021



Islanders vote for the least compatible couples...

The couples were "enjoying" their dessert – just after Priya said she was actively zoning out Brett – and Toby SUDDENLY received a text which read:



“Islanders. Tonight each couple must vote for the two couples who they think are the least compatible. Those who receive the most votes risk being dumped from the island. You must now decide in your couples who you are going to choose and submit your decision by text. You must not discuss your decision with anyone else. #judgementday #gowithyourgut”



The couples began their deliberations but it isn’t long before it’s time for them to submit their decision via text. Which couples have received the most votes and what will be their fate?!



Liam and Millie went with: Teddy & Faye, Brett & Priya

Mary and Aaron went with: Priya & Brett, Jake & Lib

Kaz and Tyler voted for: Aaron & Mary, Faye & Teddy

Priya and Brett vote for: Not sure, I zoned out

Chloe and Toby voted for: Brett & Priya, Jake & Lib

Teddy and Faye voted for: Priya & Brett, Mary & Aaron

Jake and Lib: Faye & Teddy, Brett & Priya



So, Brett & Priya got the most votes (5), while Mary & Aaron, Faye & Teddy, and Jake & LIberty got 3 votes each. It's up to the (UK) public vote to see who gets "dumped" tomorrow.



Tweet of the night...

dad chloe told me to tell u the girls think ur fake #loveisland pic.twitter.com/qPW1Zoh3Rl — hanna (@hanistired) August 15, 2021





Key takeaway...

Matt at home watching this dead date with Priya #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/h1DElnBLu0 — Brody (@brodyiog) August 15, 2021



