Love Island Episode 34: Mr Hammond gets his marching orders and it’s Jake’s time to shine!

FOUR dumpings, new couples, and Movie Night brings ALL the drama. With only a few weeks to go, the Love Island viewers stuck around for has finally arrived.

Firstly, by way of a recap, the couples saved *in no particular order* by the public were...

• Chloe & Toby

• Faye & Teddy

• Jiberty

• Kaz & Matthew

• Abi & Dale

• Millie & and the walking machismo cliché

This left Tyler, Hugo, and the remainder of Castoff Amor (Mary, Clarisse, Amy, and Sam) standing by the firepit. Two boys and two girls are going home on Friday night's episode. Who goes and who stays is decided by the fellow islanders.

Speaking about the boys’ decision, Teddy said: “She's a bubbly character around the Villa. It was a really hard decision because you’re all amazing girls. So, the girl the boys would like to save is”... The blonde (Mary). They sent home the two brunettes (Clarisse and Amy).

Speaking for the girls, Faye said: “We can honestly say the villa wouldn’t be the same without him.” And must've wanted a very different Villa as they chose to save Tyler. The biggest player out of the three boys left standing. That means they also chose to oust Sam (who never got off the ground) and *gasps* original Islander, HUGO!

watching Hugo slowly realise he wasn't being saved was beautiful. He went from smirking to disappointment to bitterness #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/GRQmptA1kp — Jess âï¸ (@Jess75697903) August 5, 2021

Let's face it, Hugo's been winging it since June 28th, wangling a luxury holiday in the process. It's time for him to return home and try carve a new career for himself. Also, based on his brief exit interview alone, the man deserved to go. While standing beside partner, Amy, he basically said that his love life was "tragic in the Villa, and he was happy he'd stayed true to himself, and was "looking forward to seeing what the next chapter would be for Mr. Hammond." What. A. Giant. Muppet.

âMy search for love in the villa was tragicâ Hugo has no self awareness. Look at Amyâs reaction #loveisland pic.twitter.com/XtsHQ8y4v2 — vic (@victoriasanusi) August 5, 2021

Matt has a way with words...

With Tyler being saved, Matt asked Kaz for a chat and just said "We're done." Then he mumbled something along the lines of "The barn door was more than ajar. OK." He then stood up and off he popped. Fair play to him. OK, so there were a few more words uttered, which you can observe here.

Toby and Teddy consider making it official...

Not together, unfortunately; Love Island, unfortunately, has a long way to go before reaching such a level of true inclusivity. Toby - after all his hmmm-ing, haw-ing, and switcherooing - turned to Jake for relationship advice yet again, because he's such a shining bastion of boyfriendage.

Having a one-on-one with the Cornish Beefcake, the 21-year-old semi-pro continued to use their now patented football analogies to showcase just how close himself and Chloe came to well, you know. In short, he almost got to play Wembley the night prior. Footie analogies dispensed, Toby got deep, saying: "This is a relationship crash course, learning everything you’d learn in five years in literally weeks... Having that label is massive. It’s scary."

Gone are the days when you'd kiss someone at a teenage disco in a sports hall and immediately be met with a 'Willyebemygirlfriend?" Given such unions would generally last in the region of two weeks, it meant children of the 90s/00s had ratcheted up quite a few significant others by the time they were Toby's age. In short, young people today put FAR too much pressure on labels and, by extension, themselves.

Meanwhile, Faye also had the 'G' word conversation with Teddy, and managed not to turn herself inside out in rebellion against it. None of that really matters, however, in light of the following paragraph…

It's movie night...

It’s girls vs boys as they compete to answer quiz questions, and the winning team gets to pick which movie clip to view. Needless to say, the guys were rubbish at answering. Oooooooh, whatever could they be watching? A supercut of all Islanders' antics thus far? Could it be Jake's time to shine?!

So, the girls first went with: 'She's Not All That.' And all the boys looked nervous. But it was Jake left sweating after everyone saw him saying "I don't want to rip her clothes off, not sure if I fancy her." Liberty, rightly, found it "brutal."

When it was the boys' turn, they went with 'Fifty Shades of Faye'. It was footage of Faye telling all the girls that she didn't find Teddy funny, before further footage of her laughing her head off with Sam, talking about spooning each other, and then an actual spooning clip. Yikes. Faye reacted in the usual manner, laughing maniacally, which did not go down well with Uncle Teddy.

Well, she'll be laughing out of the other side of her proverbial tomorrow night as I'm guessing she's going to see Teddy cosying up with Clarisse at Casa Amor.

Tweet of the night...

Hup ya boya Matthew #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/w3ZINB1K7b — Gavan Reilly is out of office (@gavreilly) August 5, 2021

Key takeaway...

Love Island returns on Friday at 9pm on Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Player