Love Island Episode 33: Three Castoff Amor couples up for the chop

Picking up where we left off; Mary and her "too beautiful to cry" face took herself, her dodgy All Saints cargo pants, plus her self-entitlement off to the swing with the rest of the Casa Amor girls to b*tch and moan about Abi doing what Mary would have done in a heartbeat.

In short, viewers feel for Abi, echoing her sentiment of "WHY DID NOBODY TELL ME?!" Nobody did properly tell her that Mary and Dale were due to be married, and she deserves so much better. So, with that in mind, Dale and Mary hightailed it off to the terrace for a covert snog. And Abigail, being nice, wanted to go have a chat with Mary to make HER feel better - and walked in on Dale and Mary post-kiss.

I wanted a bombshell to come in that was perfect for Millie but now I need one for this angel #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/yDBTVFlIKI — ems (@emmajules) August 4, 2021

Chloby and the heave-inducing second round...

Toby reckons he's nailed "operation comeback", and wanted to cement his position by recruiting the rest of the Villa menfolk to throw a "picnic breakfast togevvah", like some sort of topless butler smorgasbord. After her breakfast (once a bit of a wobble when it came to the subject of exclusivity was addressed), Chloe said in the Beach Hut: “You can’t help how you feel about someone and I think he is showing me how he feels. I haven’t liked someone like this in ages.” Honestly, this pair just need to have sex to realise they have nothing in common.

Hugo reckons Amy is the problem...

He wants a "romance, not a showmance." And as Amy says, she feels "like it's all about him." Amy clearly didn't get the memo about that being the theme of this season. To highlight this fact, Hugo - while en route for a "chit-chat chew" with Amy - decided to literally hit up Chloe along the way.

Anyway, their exploratory chat went thusly:

Amy said: “I definitely do feel like there is distance between us.”

Hugo said: “What would me trying more look like? You haven’t pulled me."

Amy then said: "I feel like I’ve pulled you enough."

Hugo replied: "I literally can’t think of a time."

Amy repiled: "OK. When people are together there shouldn't... be pressure."

So in short, neither of them feels the other has been trying. After all the clearance, Amy requested a hug, to which Hugo said "You love your daytime hugs!" Naw, Hugo and his learned feelings.

In other happenings...

Teddy and Faye really appreciated being an official couple again - so much so that the latter managed to relinquish her lip-liner security blanket - at night.

Not Faye and Teddy letting those guards right down #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/KXDgh6o2oC — Love Island (@LoveIsland) August 4, 2021

There was a challenge, involving everyone dressing up as quarterbacks and cheerleaders, whereby the former had to shield the latter from being doused in tomato ketchup and mustard. Then there was the obligatory snogathon. Millie wouldn't snog Liam "out of self-respect". Abi then only had a kiss with Dale out of respect for Mary - who was busy wearing the face-off Sam. Chloe got a bit too passionate and ended things prematurely. And, d'you know what, I'm going to leave it there because who cares. All you need to know is Kaz was jealous that Tyler kissed Clarisse longer than she kissed Matthew. And Hugo is entirely over Chloe...

Never witnessed so much vengeance 😂😭 jealous at its finest Hugo hun x #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/iIV4fZGnZn — Elle (@CurranElle) August 4, 2021

Kaz is still talking cracks with Tyler...

Honestly, Tyler brings Clarisse home from Casa Amor and Kaz recouples with Matthew (again) and there's the pair of them talking about the size of each others' cracks on the terrace. All while Matthew sat on a beanbag and Clarisse doused herself in perfume before having an impromptu hair straightening competition with Faye after she rumbled Kaz and Tyler on the terrace. Either way...

So, after Tyler had a chat with Matt - before Kaz did (she had a chat with the girls first) - Matt was understandably irked. How did Kaz respond? By saying she wouldn't mind if he had a chat with his boys first, if the shoe was on the other foot. Um, Toby much?

i liked kaz but now iâm a bit angry with her like why are you doing what you flamed toby and tyler for doing to you #loveisland pic.twitter.com/5UMs9wbL8l — livvv (@livsabitdodgy) August 4, 2021

The results of the public vote...

All the Islanders (the usual crew: Millie, Hugo, Libby, Toby (yes, Toby got one, huzzah!) read out their assigned texts. So, the couples saved *in no particular order* by the public thus far are...

• Chloe & Toby

• Faye & Teddy

• Jiberty

• Kaz & Matthew - bit bittersweet hai?

• Abi & Dale

• Millie & Liam. Listen, don't even get me started.

This leaves Tyler, Hugo, and the remainder of Castoff Amor standing by the firepit - specifically Mary & Sam, Clarisse & Tyler, and Hugo & Amy. Two boys and two girls are going home in tomorrow night's episode. Who goes and who stays is decided by the fellow islanders, etc, etc.

Tweet of the night...

I know Clarisse is pissed off because she never even liked Tyler like that in the first place and now look smh . She came in for Teddy and left with her heels in her hand #LoveIsland — Bolu Babalola (@BeeBabs) August 4, 2021

Key takeaway...

iâm sorry but idk if i can keep rooting for kaz #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/aLsst6c5Af — Favour (@favourrrx) August 4, 2021

Love Island returns tomorrow at 9pm on Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Player