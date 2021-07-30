Love Island Episode 29: Recoupling complete - Millie meets Lillie...

Given last night's abrupt ending, viewers were thrown straight back into the more of muck. And there was "Libehrteeh" standing in the middle of it, as pure as the driven snow.

The poor thing was understandably bricking it; she had the prospect of Jake walking back into the Villa hand-in-toe with a giant foot.

But he didn't. Why? Because (say it with me) "EYES ON THE PRIZE, JAKIE BOY!" Anyway, after Liberty, it was the turn of bestie, Kaz.

Given she'd seen the photo of Tyler canoodling in bed with a randomer, she admits she was blindsided and therefore opened herself up to Matthew.

Just as well considering Tyler came back with Clarisse... Despite having recoupled with Matthew, Kaz was RAGING. Tyler tried using ye 'olde "Well, we were on a lads' holiday" excuse, resulting in ALL the side-eye, largely courtesy of Liberty.

Liberty one of us everyday more and more! Her face when she heard âlads holidayâ omg 😂 priceless #loveIsland pic.twitter.com/8qrdmlaNGO — Enyou (@Eny0u) July 30, 2021

Faye: Teddy came back to the Villa on his lonesome, fresh from sleeping on the Ogle for three nights. After he had Clarisse offering herself on a plate... So he was pretty miffed to arrive back to find Faye had recoupled with Sam.

Wait Faye and Teddyâs situation was a setup ITS NOT FAIR #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/AmwR0PPxAY — EFFIE 🖤 (@radicalefram) July 30, 2021

Faye said she'd based her decision on the picture in the postcard from Casa Amor. To say she was big time on the attack would be an understatement.

Faye is kicking herself inside.. sheâs deflecting out of shock. #LoveIsland — OLONI BABY (@Oloni) July 30, 2021

Millie: When asked by Laura if she felt Liam had been faithful, Millie revealed: "I have trust issues. I've been cheated on before on a lads' holiday, sooo..." Aaaaand the guy who cheated on her on this Lads' Holiday came back alone - you know - after he'd sampled the wares (Lille) in Casa Amor.

His 'suck it and see' tour de force, as it were. Actually, in case you didn't subject yourself to it at the time of transmission; here is Liam getting a face full of just desserts.

The moment of truth for Millie and Liam 😲 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/kKklrTh6nc — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 30, 2021

Yep, I know what you're thinking. Wasn't Toby absolutely thrilled he wasn't the biggest g*bsh*te in the room for once?! In all seriousness, however, this was the general viewer consensus…

Iâm annoyed because Faye would be beating Liam up right now but sheâs too focused on her own mess with Teddy that just didnât need to happen. #LoveIsland — Jason Okundaye (@jasebyjason) July 30, 2021

Following the recoupling drama, Toby spoke with Abi, saying: "I’m speechless. I don’t even know what to say. I didn’t know where your head was at?" Ah yes, blame the woman, it was ALL her fault you didn't know your feelings. When Abigail asked if he liked Mary, the boy wonder replied: “Yeah, but I like you as well.” Cheers, mate. Abi was a bit more gracious, saying "I'd rather you say you really like her because then it would've be worth it.”

âBut I like you aswellâ. This man has no shame #loveisland pic.twitter.com/9PxMatxCQo — Jaeâ¥ï¸ (@Jainaba_sahox) July 30, 2021

Speaking in the Beach Hut, Abi was more to the point, saying: “How many lessons does one guy need, seriously? Why would you throw me away?" Because he sees females as disposable. End of. As for Kaz, she asked a very valid question, that being "What the hell was in the water in Casa Amor?!"

#LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/xhCumZpJcU — Dan (@hinnigd) July 30, 2021

Love Island returns Sunday at 9pm, on Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Player, with all manner of mayhem between Kaz and professional smoke blower, Tyler.