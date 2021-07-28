Love Island Episode 27: Mr Hammond says ‘job done’ after first official kiss, while producers throw Teddy under the bus

How was the massive Casa Amor postcard received? Well, there was but one Islander who managed to encapsulate everyone's feelings when she said: "You can ***king stay in Casa Amor, you ****ends." The only response befitting of Faye. But first...

Back at Casa Amor, given she doesn't appear to be getting anywhere with the coquettish Teddy, Clarisse was happy to oblige when Tyler asked her to share a bed with him. Cementing her choice in the Beach Hut, she said: "I feel like me and Tyler are getting a lot closer. I can see, even from when we’re talking, he’s leaning in more. I feel like we’re connected." As they decided to share a bed Clarisse added: “You just need to be chill, feel good, be happy, you need to get your back rubbed, cuddle me.” Indeed, zero pressure, mate. And, yes, he caved. Big time.

Faye tries to convince herself she doesn't like Teddy...

Attempting to persuade oneself that you're not into someone is a pretty fruitless endeavor when you're wearing said person's ring and dousing yourself in their aftershave. While nestled up to Millie, Faye mused: "I'm just worried if he's a bit calm for me... I really like Teddy, I’m just worried is he, like, too calm?"

Seeing through the ruse, Millie responded: "No, Faye. Don’t put other people’s thoughts into your head. You’ve been missing Teddy so much, every single day, all day, and all night. I don't think if you got with another firey person it would be a good thing." Then they deduced that Teddy isn't funny. He may not be funny, but he's insisting he's missing Faye like crazy. Which makes a nice change from the usual lads' chat in Casa Amor, including such gems as: "So, you gonna stick it on her?" And, the always classy, "Tongue?"

Hugo gets his first non-challenge-related dalliance...

She may have entirely blanked him the night prior, however since Tyler is moving on to Clarisse *insert applicable Silence of the Lambs ref here*, Amy lined up her reserve ticket to the main Villa – Hugo.

Instead of seeing the side-eye in her gaze, Hugo heads back to the boys for "a debrief", where he chirruped: "It's been a good night for Mr Hammond!" So good, in fact, that the camera crew managed to get footage of him in bed with a leg thrown over Amy, who was lying deathly still, awake, staring at the ceiling.

As for their kiss the following day? This time around, she seemed to tolerate the school teacher laying it on her, as opposed to when he headbutted her during yesterday's Raunchy Races challenge. After he asked her for a chat, Amy told Mr Hammond: "With you, it’s like, I can’t wait to talk to you next. You’ve shown interest which is amazing. When I first came in and there was an initial something." In true Alan Partridge style, Mr Hammond met this with a super cool: "Nice I finally acted upon it, eh?" Followed by: "You look nervous, giddy!" Amy had every right to be, considering he surreptitiously planted a kiss when she was only going for a pinky promise.

WHO SAYS âjob doneâ AFTER A KISS???? Please get this man out of Spain #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/55FwZTejuQ — Leo🌙 (@Jlrm07) July 28, 2021

In other news...

Willing to overlook the behemoth chain, the white jeans, and the serious McGregor undercurrent, Chloe made a move on Dale, which means more razor-sharp witty repartee between the pair. Great. Toby tried to convince Mary that she was staying in his bed, not the other way around. Then he intensely banged on about "lads’ holidays for life" like that mature sort he is. Lillie asked Liam to kiss her outside of a challenge, and he purred he'd been wanting to all day. So, himself and Tyler banged on about "tests", with both of them failing – especially while being CONTINUOUSLY egged on by "eyes on the prize" Jake.

That Casa Amor postcard made its way under the door and was met with a flurry of barely audible screeches from Chloe. It carried the message ‘wish you were here!’ emblazoned across a selection of pictures. And, in case you couldn't pause it...

To be fair, some (LIAM) could be portrayed much worse, especially given his three-way kiss, his lapdance, and his full on smooch with Lillie. Comparably, producers threw Teddy under the bus. Meanwhile, the most upsetting picture involved Tyler smooching the face-off Clarisse in bed, the image of which left Kaz distraught. And, as a result, Liberty is going to MURDER him upon his return.

As for the boys back in the main Villa? They see the girls' onslaught of tears as an opportunity. They all start grafting like mad, with the number one target being Kaz. Who managed to wangle their way in this time? Why, wasn't it only Matthew! Just as well; his female Irish acquaintances in Casa Amor are getting zero screen time.

Tweet of the night...

#LoveIsland The boys deserve a postcard of the girls being loyal to feel guilty. pic.twitter.com/y3R3qRKi9x — Jade (@Jadey_bs) July 28, 2021

Key takeaway...

WHY WOULD THEY SHOW TEDDY KISSING IN THE CHALLENGE HE LITERALLY IS THE ONLY LOYAL GUY IGNORING JAKEâS SHENANIGANS #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/MITNyK8ZU2 — hmm (@notaisled) July 28, 2021

