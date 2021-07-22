Love Island Episode 21: Toby gives Chloe a taste of that proverbial medicine

It's becoming increasingly clear why Toby hasn't had a "serious" relationship as yet. Man's not got two brain cells to rub together. But first...

All the boys gathered together to decide who to dump out of AJ, Lucinda, and Chloe, with Hugo's unfortunate "1970s" curtains announcing who they had chosen the obvious to strut off into a cricket-filled future – that being AJ. Millie, meanwhile, had the honour of dumping Danny. Well, it was never going to be Teddy or Toby, and – this way – Danny and AJ get to enjoy an entire flight home together. There's nothing quite like shimmying off your shoes at customs and having someone rifle through your smalls in front of a herd of strangers to really get to know someone.

As for the actual thought process behind AJ and Danny's departure, we didn't get to see that, rather it was more snippets of conversation. Clearly, the Islanders went with the 'last in, first out' approach – but that's incidental given both Islanders were non-starters from the offset.

The newbies arrive and Toby's quick to jump ship...

When Hugo (who seems to be getting all the ping-action of late) announced that the night is still young, declaring that Georgia, Abigail and Tyler are entering the Villa, Kaz echoed a recurring theme this season, bellowing: "I NEED TYLER TO BE A F*&$ING MAN!"

By way of a recap: we have 26-year-old estate agent Tyler (insists he likes Kaz, just like Teddy and Danny did, but he might actually like Kaz); 28-year-old marketing executive Georgia (says she likes Hugo, the usual, but at least she's found a kindred spirit in Faye); and 27-year-old tattoo artist Abigal (wants to "steal" Toby, but would settle for Aaron or Teddy – or probably Tyler by the looks of things). The general Twitter consensus is A) can we have something other than blonde girls please, and B) Hugo needs to piddle or get off the pot.

As for the hot topics of conversation, Liam and Tyler had a tall-off, while 'food retail marketing executive' Georgia laid claim to Hugo (as new girls tend to) and wowed everyone with her job title. Tattooist Abigail looked like she was waiting for her baggage at the carousel – that was until Jake came over and started trying to have a goo at her tatted toes.

Speaking of Abigail, she proclaimed to fellow newbie Georgia she was going to "f*^% s*&$ up". So, true to her word, the very next day she made a point for targeting the most basic soul in there. And, let's be honest, Toby was particularly easy pickings given he and partner Chloe were on the public chopping block the previous night.





Toby realizing him and Chloe are at bottom again #loveIsland pic.twitter.com/5d4XyXlIKM — Krista Ozola (@OzolaKrista) July 21, 2021

Less than impressed

After Toby sloped over to the new girls for a chat, Chloe was less than impressed at essentially being Kazzed. When she pointed out he hadn't bothered talking to her since they both found themselves in the bottom three, the 21-year-old was quick to start the gaslighting, saying "What, like you want to be joined at the hip, it's still morning!"

Weirdly enough, when Toby ambled over to have a misogynistic mope with the guys, it was Jake (yes, Jake) who put him straight, saying: "If Lib was upset about being in the bottom three, I'm pretty sure she'd want comfort from the person closest to her."

Is Jake actually speaking senseâ¦ what is this #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/64v8spvlvN — Iâm on ur side spinach (@AnnaMulcahy10) July 21, 2021

As for Georgia and Hugo? Well, they gave out serious 'teachers flirting in the staffroom vibes', that is until Georgia said she had a cat (Hugo doesn't like cats), before adding she's more of a horsey person (Hugo's ex-girlfriend was into horses) and then skirting over being "singleforfiveyears." That was enough for Hugo. Not that it takes much.

Oh no not aâ¦ horse person ??? 😳

He looks for anything negative #loveisland — Ambs (@AmberRoseGill) July 21, 2021

Tweet of the night...

Jake standing behind Liam and Tyler #loveisland pic.twitter.com/eY083gvjuR — mysterio brown (@BrownMysterio) July 21, 2021

Key takeaway...

I can feel the chemistry from here #loveIsland pic.twitter.com/fzlyj82kse — danielle (@Daniell93896683) July 21, 2021

