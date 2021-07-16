Love Island, Episode 17: Oh Danny Boy, the pipes, the pipes are calling...

How is it recoupling time again? Why is it the boys' choice for the second time in a row? How did Danny even get past the casting directors and into our living rooms? But first...

AJ is still doing the rounds - mostly on account of people fleeing in the opposite direction... Hence, it's been a busy 24 hours for her and she's finally getting around to chatting to the lone male who looked genuinely enthused by her initial entry – the oldest looking 21-year-old on the planet, Liam. Well, wouldn't this be a mighty match given Liam's penchant for the older lady (he's had previous, reportedly bedding a 36-year-old) and the fact that NO ONE on Twitter believes this new "bombshell" is 28.

Given Aaron opted to kiss Kaz instead of AJ during last night's Suck The Egg-a-thon, there's little chance of her getting closer to him considering he's been grooming Lucinda for a life of housewifery ever since Brad left. Hugo, meanwhile, keeps wandering off whenever AJ slopes up beside him, and Teddy effectively said he wouldn't trade Faye in for her, so Liam is the next obvious choice?

Speaking with the Welsh brickhouse, the hair technician said: "In terms of sexual attraction, you’re definitely my type. You’re very attractive." His response? "I appreciate that."

Danny did his dates...

We knew he was "GOIN' ONNA DATE DATE DATE!" with Kaz, and it's safe to say the pair fizzled like a damp squib. It's almost as if she could sense all of Danny's "layers." He and Sharon (obvious choice for a second date) seemed to enjoy slightly more sparks, but only because they were waxing lyrical about their respective careers, five-year plans, and banging on about how ambitious they find themselves. For example, Danny ensured everyone knew about his CLotHinG brAnD – the logo of which he has emblazoned on his body for life.

Heavily tattooed Danny has apologised from the Villa for using racial slurs on social media - yet, in 2019, Sherrif was hauled out in the middle of the night for his use of the C-word.

Either way, it will come as little surprise that Danny's been given the privilege of still hanging out in the Villa and therefore a chance to pursue who he's properly into. And who might that be? REEELLLAAAAHYYY??? Yew've got to aaawwwsk? The blondest of blondes, or – as Danny put it – the "freshest" of faces.

Everytime Lucinda says âreEEAAALLAAAyyyâ I get hives #LoveIsland — Hannah (@hannahwxir) July 16, 2021

Recoupling condensed...

As if. Another "cliffhanger" dispensed. Therefore, if so inclined, you'll have to wait until Sunday night before any light is shed on who chooses who. However, as the girls lined up for what has become something of a ritual humiliation, AJ squeaked "igotatext", which read:

"AJ, as the newest girl, you’ll get the first pick of who you want to couple up with (at which point, the boys looked terrified). And then Danny, as the newest boy, will choose who he wants to couple up with. The rest of the boys will each pick. The girl not chosen to be in a couple will be dumped from the island.”

With Aaron's current predilection for pawing Lucinda's bare legs, one can only assume things aren't looking too rosy for Kaz (that's assuming Lucinda isn't picked in the meantime). And, if that's the case, Twitter is going to implode.

Tweet of the night...

Key takeaway...

PLSSS let black Twitter be the casting directors #LoveIsland — â¨tennishacourts🎾â¨ (@SSlxg) July 16, 2021

