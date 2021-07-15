Love Island episode 16: The entire Villa sucks...

NOTHING turns a woman on more than having a man repeatedly shout "RELAX" in her face. So, naturally, Hugo was the man for the job when AJ lost her mind at the sight of a dragonfly. But first...

If Jake treats a "best bud" like this, I'd LOVE to see how he'd treat his enemies. Last night, he was unleashing floods from his face in the wake of Brad's departure. Just 24 hours later, he's telling Lucinda: "You've got to get to know the lads.” Now, if he was teeing up to ask Lucinda for a chat himself once he didn't have Libby by his side, Liam went and scuppered any chances of that by immediately bleating: "Aaron fancies 'oo."

Not one to let the plaster dust settle, Lucinda asked Aaron – resplendent in that bird-skitter jacket he's so fond of – if he would like to "have a chat", which we all know is Islander for "would you like to share an awkward moment with me for the purposes of TV?" Speaking at the fire pit she asked: “What do you think of AJ?” To which he dutifully responded: “She’s a nice girl. Honestly, I’d prefer to get to know you.”

Aaron checking for arm hair before deciding if sheâs his future housewifeâ¦#LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/Dy0vV74TXJ — LoveIslandBiz (@island_biz) July 15, 2021

As for Lucinda's reply? “Me? Reeellaaaahy? God, I didn’t know that." Um... we all knew that. And not just because Liam told 'oo. You're cute, blonde, seems to have zero urge to express an opinion regarding anything ever, blonde, cute, and blonde. Plus, she already works from home given her online fashion business, so she'll be whipping out those four children Aaron wants in no time.

Faye threatens to rattle Toby...

And not in a good way. The following day, Teddy and AJ are perched by the firepit, showcasing each other’s undercarriages, flirting up a storm. Hot topics up for discussion included "spirits", "star signs", plus the mandatory subject of 'travel", all while dropping such quality nuggets as...

"I wanna touch Asia so bad."

"Really? Well, you could touch half Asia right now, if you."

With the pair coquettishly giggling up a frenzy, Toby asked Faye, who was banging around the kitchen, how she "felt about that." Channeling her brand of 'am I bovvahd?!' charisma, she retorted: "You do your t'ing, I do my t'ing. You try rattle me, I'll rattle ya back, hun." Then she cooled down somewhat. She's not worried one bit.

BREAKING: Faye Winter has been rushed to hospital due to severe back pain from carrying this show on her back#LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/L3Pp854kQq — Mr. Snrub (@cricketemoji) July 15, 2021

Hugo gives Sharon the 'little sister' treatment...

Sharon broached the whole, 'AJ is a bit like me, but more firey, so why not just choose me' conversation (paraphrasing, obvs) while the couple were poolside. Not wanting to blur any lines whatsoever, Mr Hammond almost immediately friend-zoned her, categorically stating: "I could never see you in that way." And then, he cracked on with AJ, also poolside.

Sharonâs gonna go absolutely feral soon. Aaron moving to Lucinda and Hugo isnât stupid enough to like her #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/ZoOogjVEF9 — love island stan account (@madisvnx) July 15, 2021

In other news, Faye smuggled a load of eggs into the Villa and insisted upon playing a game of 'suck the egg.' In short, everyone sucked – especially Kaz, who won the entire thing – which is hardly surprising given she probably still has active nerve endings in her lips. As for anything else worth mentioning from that really natural segment: Hugo dropped his egg (not a euphemism) so he could kiss AJ; AJ looked miffed when Aaron chose to kiss Kaz over her, and Jake is still all kinds of grim.

New Bombshell, Danny

The fact that producers have sent in a bombshell called Danny and he's asked Kaz on a date has not been lost on avid viewers. After all, 100 years ago - in 2019 - didn't they send in a Danny for Yewande? Only for Danny to drop Yewande for the next blonde (Arabella) to come through the door? Anyway, nobody is holding out hope for this proposed union. They are, however, looking forward to seeing aaaall of Danny 2.0's tatts. Speaking of which, behold his top press pack quote regarding his body art:

"Some are quotes which inspire me every day. I’ve gOt mY cLoTHIng bRAnd LoGO so I can see it every day. That motivates me to keep doing it. I’ve got 13 which is my lucky number."

Will new boy Danny be turning some heads? 😉 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/ZGRVhBvd7I — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 15, 2021

Tweet of the night...

we not gonna talk about liam here ? 😭😭 doin what we all wanna do pic.twitter.com/6WrwrFvc3d — â¨ACABâ¨ (@isla_bennet) July 15, 2021

Key takeaway...

HUGO IS FINALLY ON THE TERRACE W SOMEONE #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/f9Fljlf9M0 — izzy x (@izzyw305) July 15, 2021

Love Island continues tomorrow at 9pm on Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Player