Love Island Ep 22: ANOTHER recoupling – where the boys get to choose? And, boy, did Hugo choose

I've got a few questions. Firstly, is Faye the only one with a working phone? Herself and Hugo seem to be the Islanders with a decent signal and therefore get pinged thrice the amount of times. Secondly, and more importantly - why are the boys doing all the choosing who to couple up with?

Thirdly, what has Toby got in person that doesn't translate via our TV screens? He's a 21-year-old #hashtag footballer boasting all the edge of a hardboiled egg. He's probably a lovely guy, in reality... And yet, he has a flurry of females flinging themselves at him. Do they all think they're special? The lastest lady to enter the fray, Abigail, certainly seems to think so.

Hence, she spent most of the episode linking his arm, because - you know - stripper heels and lots of people go a*** over t** on the decking. When Toby freaked at her touching his arm because of how it looked, Abi Lane queried his emotional maturity...

https://twitter.com/allabitmad/status/1418300841241595907

Abi noted: “Obviously I’ve got Chloe-shaped eye holes in the back of my head right now.” Referring to the previous situation with Kaz, she added: “She really can’t say anything.”

Kaz gets a canoodle on the terrace...

Whenever anyone says "I'm so crazy, me", or "I'm so honest", alarm bells should start clanging. Given Kaz's Villa endeavors thus far (Toby stringing her along until the next new thing totters in) we really want to believe Tyler when he proclaimed: "One thing about me, I’m so genuine. I wear my heart on my sleeve… worst-case scenario, if there was someone in here, I would tell you, before I even made a move."

And then, after fiddling with her earring for a bit, he made a move on her face, and – to say Twitter exploded in a pure (if a tentatively cautious) plume of joy would be something of an understatement.

https://twitter.com/xellen24/status/1418302949491716101

Chloey sampled Karma and it tasted a wee bit on the bitter side...

Given her frank chat on the terrace with leading lady Faye (which went something along the lines of 'Rather you than me, mate'), Chloe was more than ready when Toby (finally) requested an official chinwag.

Chloe said, among other things: "It should have been shut down if you were that interested me and that’s obviously not what happened. You’re linking arms in front of me. The annoying flirting. That’s disrespectful. Do you see any of the other boys doing that? It’s laughable now Toby.”

D'you know what else is laughable? Toby seriously saying "Are you gonna let me talk? Have you finished your thing? I think you're overreacting... I'm sorry if you feel this way..." Aaallll the patriarchal tropes. Like, all of them.

His go-to response in this instance was: "Wait, wait, I think you’re overthinking it there... It’s not like I’ve kissed a girl, do you know what I mean? If you want it to go long term you’re going to have to get tested." To which Chloe retorted: "It’s not a test for me, it’s for you and you failed. If it was me I would have shut it down. Where my head was at that’s obviously not where your head was at. You should have told me earlier you were interested like that.”

Over to 2019 Love Island winner/goddess Amber Rose Gill to dispense the necessary truth bomb...

https://twitter.com/AmberRoseGill/status/1418304645013905415

The thing is, it's never Toby's fault though. Never. In fact, I think you'll find, it's ALWAYS the woman's fault.

https://twitter.com/sammekate/status/1418309670134067203

Recoupling Condensed...

I know, can you believe it?! They showed the recoupling when they said they were going to.

• Aaron recoupled with... Lucinda. He was coupled up with Kaz.

• Liam recoupled with... Mille.

• Teddy recoupled with "soppy b******s" Faye.

• Jake chose to recouple with his "Libby-Lou" – until Casa Amor, etc, etc.

• Newbie Tyler chose... Kaz, REJOICE!

• Toby recoupled with... Abigail, obviously. She'll be fun until someone new comes along.

• So, it came down to two blondes for Hugo. He'd already pied off newbie Georgia so he obviously chose *drumroll* Chloe, sending Georgia home after 24 whole hours.

Hugo essentially tore Toby a new one - or was prompted to do so by producers. Whatever you think about him and his inability to "connect" with anyone, that speech was tasty. Toby. Was. Bulling.

https://twitter.com/LoveIsland/status/1418318723103006723

Tweet of the night...

https://twitter.com/thoughtsforwhy/status/1418318521071767556

Key takeaway...

https://twitter.com/caydenwiles/status/1418307831204356099

Love Island returns on Sunday at 9pm on Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Player