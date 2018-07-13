Love Island: Dr Alex lives to love again after new recoupling

Idris Virgo and Kieran Nicholls have been dumped from the Love Island villa after Alexandra Cane chose to partner up with Alex George during the show’s latest recoupling.

Idris, Kieran and Alex had been vying for Alexandra’s attention as she had been the only single girl remaining on the ITV2 reality show.

During Friday’s episode make-up artist Alexandra decided to be with doctor Alex. The remaining girls all chose to stay with the boys they were already with.

Alexandra had previously told viewers in the Beach Hut that she did not want to send anyone home and she went with what her heart told her was the right decision.

Speaking after his departure boxer Idris said he was “gutted” to be leaving the programme so soon after his on-screen arrival on Tuesday.

When asked if he wished he had cracked on with some of the other girls instead, Idris said: “I am an attractive guy, I knew I’d catch the girls’ eyes as soon as I entered the villa.

“There were strong relationships in there though, so when Alexandra entered, I knew I should crack on with her.

“I was gutted she picked Alex in the recoupling because I thought me and her had a connection. We got on well but she had to make the right decision for her.”

Idris also defended his decision to tell Laura Anderson that he thought her partner Jack Fowler went in for a kiss during a date with Georgia Steel.

Jack confronted Idris on the show and accused him of deliberately trying to cause problems between him and Laura.

Idris said after his exit: “To me, it looked like new Jack went in for the kiss. I could be wrong and Jack could be right but I felt it right to bring it up to Laura then because I thought she was a nice girl.”

Kieran, who entered the villa with Idris, also expressed his disappointment with his early exit. He did though say he was happy for Alex and Alexandra who he admitted were a good match.

Love Triangles are so 2017 - it's all about the Love Square. Here's what else we learnt on day 39 😚👉🏼 https://t.co/2GJV2y4g6o #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/ct8Tiulcnr — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 13, 2018

He said: “I got on with Alexandra and wish she’d chosen me in the recoupling and given me a chance to get into a couple with her.

“I wanted to spend time with her without Alex and Idris grafting her at the same time.”

He added: “Alex is an absolute legend, he’s really funny. I wish Alexandra coupled up with me but if she genuinely feels something towards Alex then fair enough.

“I’m glad they’re getting on and they do share the same interests. There is loads they have in common.”

